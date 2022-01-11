4 People, Including Infant, Survive Medical Helicopter Crash In Drexel Hill, Officials Tell CBS3 – CBS Philly

4 Folks, Including Toddler, Survive Medical Helicopter Crash In Drexel Hill, Officials Tell CBS3 – CBS Philly



DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — 4 individuals, together with an toddler, had been on a medical helicopter when it crashed in Delaware County. The medical chopper was heading to Kids’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Maryland when it crashed close to the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, on the 600 block of Burmont Street, in Drexel Hill simply earlier than 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the crash was a miracle touchdown as a result of the realm wherein the Air Strategies medical helicopter crashed is a closely trafficked space and nobody exterior of the chopper was injured.

All 4 occupants aboard the chopper had been in a position to self extricate with non-life-threatening accidents.

CBS3’s Joe Holden has realized that every one 4 individuals on board the chopper have survived and the pilot suffered essentially the most severe accidents. Their circumstances stay unclear.

Roughly 30 firefighters and 7 medic models had been on the scene.

A witness says first responders arrived on the scene rapidly. He tells CBS3 he walked exterior along with his neighbor and responders had been nearly there immediately.

“They had been on the scene actually fast, the preliminary sound alerted me and my canine as I used to be getting footwear on I already heard sirens taking place the road,” a witness mentioned.

NTSB goes to find out the reason for the crash.

Air Strategies says it’ll cooperate totally with investigators concerning the rash.

“The EC 135 plane in query was from the LifeNet program, primarily based out of Hagerstown, Maryland. There have been no fatalities related to this accident and the affected person and crew are receiving medical analysis. The FAA and NTSB have been made conscious of this incident and investigators are en path to assess the state of affairs,” Doug Flanders, vp of communications for Air Strategies, mentioned in a press release. “Our staff will cooperate totally with their efforts to evaluate the reason for this unlucky accident. Privateness rights as regards to these on board the plane will probably be honored, and we is not going to be sharing any further info.”

Stick with CBS3 on-air, on-line, and streaming on CBSN Philly for updates on this breaking information.