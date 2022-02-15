4-Year-Old Paislee Shultis, Missing Since 2019, Found Alive In Ulster County – Gadget Clock

World

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old child reported missing in July of 2019 has been found alive.

Paislee Shultis was reported missing from the village of Cayuga Heights in Tompkins County.

At the time, police said they believed she was abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis.

On Tuesday, police received information the child was being held inside a home in Ulster County.

Officers say they found her inside the home in a secret makeshift room under a closed staircase leading to the basement on Tuesday night.

Paislee was allegedly found with her accused abductor, Cooper. She was examined and released in good health.

CBS2 will have more on this developing story on the News at 5 p.m.

