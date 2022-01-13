40 percent tickets to women from Congress

Priyanka Gandhi could have performed the stake of 40 percent ticket to women within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, however this path just isn’t trying really easy for the celebration.

Mahesh Kejriwal

Priyanka Gandhi could have performed the stake of 40 percent ticket to women within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, however this path just isn’t trying really easy for the celebration. There’s additionally a ruckus within the Congress concerning this technique of Priyanka. The Congress has performed bets on women to regain the misplaced credibility in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi has been seen attacking the opposition in UP for a while by working the marketing campaign ‘I’m a woman, I can struggle’. From women’s empowerment to women’s harassment, Priyanka Gandhi has additionally finished many applications. Specialists consider that there’s doubt in what number of women candidates will win 40 percent. However it’s sure that for the celebration, women voters will get the good thing about solidarity and vote financial institution can even enhance. There’s additionally a dialogue among the many employees that women will get participation in the identical approach in Congress dominated Punjab.

Relating to this choice of Priyanka Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Occasion chief Mayawati, terming it as election drama, tweeted that when Congress is in energy, they don’t bear in mind Dalits, backward and women. Now that their unhealthy days will not be going away, they’re being remembered by women in UP like Dalits in Punjab.

Presently, the Congress doesn’t have any particular voter base on the idea of caste or faith. In such a scenario, the choice of Congress to give 40 percent tickets to women within the elections is a part of a properly thought out technique. In such a scenario, the opposition events are ready for the choice of the Congress concerning the remaining 4 election states. There are 44 women MLAs within the UP meeting at current. That’s, the participation of women is 10 percent. Congress has solely two MLAs in it. Aside from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, there isn’t a such face within the Congress who’s able to campaigning.

Are you able to present me?

UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi has stated that Priyanka Gandhi has taken this step for the political empowerment of women. Those that are criticizing haven’t given full illustration to women and now that Congress has taken steps on this course, folks of BJP, RSS and SP are criticizing.