400 crore Rajamouli film RRR postponed and faced 100 crore loss before release. 400 crore RRR postponed has a loss of 100 crores

Advance booking and entitlement of RRR

Advance booking of RRR in India is said to be close to 10 crores. which has been returned. According to the information received after the postponement of RRR, the rights for the Andhra release of RRR were sold for Rs 165 crores. Due to the reduction in ticket rates, distributors have demanded a cut in the deal with the film.

RRR release in March or April

In such a situation, it is being told that in this situation, RRR is being told a loss of up to 50 crores. It is also being said that the makers are preparing to release RRR in April. After this RRR is not released in March and April due to Korana, then it can be released in September 2022.

RRR movie budget 450 crores

The budget of RRR movie is 450 crores. Due to the postponement, this film has already suffered a loss of 100 crores. RRR was getting a solo release on 7 January 2022. In the coming days, the dates of many big films have been extended.

When will RRR release

Radheshyam, Prithviraj are included in this list. Obviously, the postponement of many big films will lead to clashes. The chance for a solo release seems to be passing by RRR. It has to be seen when and on which day the makers release RRR between Corona.