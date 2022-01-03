400 crore RRR budget costed 75 lakh per day Rajamouli rrr postponed 10 crore advance booking refunded. 400 crore RRR budget costed 75 lakh per day Rajamouli RRR post 10 crore advance booking

Crores spent in promotion of RRR

Recently, 15 to 16 crore rupees have been spent on the promotion of RRR along with many big events. According to trade experts, there has been a business loss of 25 percent due to the non-release of RRR on 7 January. Let us tell you that RRR is one of the most expensive films of Hindi cinema. In an interview given to a website, Rajamouli has told that the shooting of the interval sequence lasted for 65 days.

RRR budget 450 crores

In such a situation, 65 lakh rupees were spent on shooting every day. This is the reason that the budget of the film has reached close to 400 crores. Being a big unit, hundreds of artists were present there every day. All of them were called from different countries. This is the reason that the cost of shooting every night used to reach 65 lakhs.

RRR release date

Significantly, RRR is the story of two Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Which is set in the year 1920s. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 30 July 2020 during Corona. Then the release date of RRR was shifted to 7 January 2022.

fast growing effects of corona

Once again RRR has been postponed in view of the rapidly increasing impact of Corona. At present, the new release date of RRR has not been announced. The makers of RRR wrote on an Instagram post that we are compelled to postpone our films keeping in mind the interests of all the parties involved. Heartfelt thanks to all the fans and viewers for showering their unconditional love.