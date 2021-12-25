40,000 Bunk Beds By New Jersey-Based Angel Line Recalled After Toddler’s Death – Gadget Clock

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 40,000 bunk beds from a New Jersey-based company are being recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Angel Line beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a 2-year-old in Ohio got caught in a gap and died.

The beds included in the recall were sold by Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

Consumers should stop using the bunk beds immediately and contact Angel Line. The company said it will distribute free repair kits so the beds can be used safely.