42 people died in Uttarakhand due to returning monsoon and western disturbances

In Uttarakhand, due to continuous rain in the plains and mountainous areas for the last 48 hours, there has been heavy destruction. So far 42 people have lost their lives. Many are missing and many houses have been reduced to rubble. The maximum damage has been done in Nainital district. All the connectivity routes from Nainital district to Kumaon division have been cut due to debris and damage to the roads. Meteorologists and environmentalists believe that due to the collision of the returning monsoon and western disturbance in Uttarakhand, there has been a lot of destruction.

The famous Garjiya temple of Nainital district has been submerged in the floods caused by heavy rains. Only a part of it is visible. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial inspection of the affected areas and directed the officials to fully help the people in distress. The water of the famous lake in Nainital has hit the streets and has entered many shops.

Teams of SDRFA, NDRF and police are engaged in search of missing people in flood-hit areas of the state. The Army and Air Force have also been called in to help. The relief and rescue operations are getting delayed due to incessant rains. The rescue teams have to walk on foot for rescue operations due to the disconnection of the approach road. The District Officer of Nainital said that the maximum damage has been done in the remote areas of Nainital district due to the disaster. Many houses have been washed away. Apart from this, the maximum damage has been caused due to debris entering the houses. So far 30 deaths have been reported in Nainital district. Many people are still missing for whom the search is on.

A large amount of water has also entered the Corbett Gym Park, submerging the cars of tourists. The Hallani Nainital link road has been damaged at many places. Nainital has lost contact with Kumaon Garhwal division. Paddy and sugarcane crops have been destroyed due to flood water in Gola river due to cloudburst in Ramnagar area of ​​Nainital district. There is also information about a pool built on the Gola river. Many areas of Haldwani are submerged in flood waters.

In Nainital district, 5 died in Dosapani, 7 in Tharali, 5 in Garampani, 2 in Bohrakot, 1 in Chopra Jolikot, 9 in Okhalkanda and 1 in Bhimtal. According to the Disaster Relief Center of District Nainital, more than 1000 people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places. Nainital district district officer Preeti Priyadarshini said that relief and rescue work is going on continuously.

A large part of Uttarakhand’s most famous Garjiya Mata temple at Ram Mandir in Nainital district has been submerged due to floods in the Kosi river. The stairs of this temple have also been submerged. The people around the temple have suffered huge losses due to flooding of shops. It is raining heavily in Chamoli Uttarkashi Dehradun Pauri Tehri districts of Garhwal division. In Pithoragarh Almora Champawat Bageshwar of Kumaon division, heavy rains have created a ruckus.

monsoon And the western disturbance had caused havoc in 2013 as well.

In June 2013, Kedarnath had a disaster after the monsoon entered Uttarakhand and collided with a Western Disturbance. Due to this thousands of people died and hundreds of villages were ruined due to this devastation. IIT Roorkee environmentalist and meteorologist Professor SK Mittal said that this time due to the collision between the returning monsoon and western disturbances, there has been a disaster in Uttarakhand. Dr DC Bhatt, Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Gurukul Kangri University, says that the way in 2013 Kedarnath was destroyed due to the entry of monsoon and its western disturbance.