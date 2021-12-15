420 IPC (2021) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



420 IPC 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

420 IPC Movies Info:

Full Name: 420 IPC

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

420 IPC (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

420 IPC Information

Release Date: 17 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Manish Gupta

Writing Credits-Manish Gupta

Produced by-Rajesh Kejriwal, Gurpal Sachar

Music by-Som Dasgupta

Cinematography by-Raaj Chakravarti

Film Editing by-Archit D Rastogi

Casting By-Rajbir Singh Anand

Production Design by-Gobinda Baidya

Art Direction by-Bhavani Patel

Costume Design by-Jyoti Madnani Singh

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Shobhit Singh, Priyagini Upadhayay

Art Department-Harshit Chauhan, Subodh Kant, Prachi Naik, Madhu Singh

Sound Department-Justin Jose, Sujit Shingare

Camera and Electrical Department-Sasank Sekhar Sahoo

Casting Department-Poonam Gibson

Editorial Department-Salim Akhtar, Sumanjit Boruah, Pushpendra Chaudharyy

Music Department-Som Dasgupta

Script and Continuity Department-Pushpendra Chaudharyy.

Storyline

In this ZEE5 Original film, CA Keswani is arrested for bank fraud and forgery. Keswani hires Birbal, a lawyer, to fight his case, but Birbal realises that there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Where to see 420 IPC?

420 IPC movie will be released in cinema houses on 17 December 2021 but You can 420 IPC Movie Online on Zee5.

Top Cast Of 420 IPC

Actor Role In 420 IPC Rohan Vinod Mehra Not Known Vinay Pathak Not Known Ranvir Shorey Not Known Gul Panag Not Known Arif Zakaria Not Known

420 IPC (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

420 IPC Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

420 IPC Story reviews

Screenshot: 420 IPC Movie Trailer

Through the website GadgetClock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer –

GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.