422 Omicron cases registered in 17 states, first case came out in Himachal, highest number of patients in Maharashtra-Delhi

Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: A new variant of Corona, Omicron, is spreading rapidly in the country. 422 Omicron cases have been reported in 17 states of the country. Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of patients of this variant, while one case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh as well.

Speaking about this, Himachal Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said that the first case of Omicron has been reported in the state in Mandi district. A 45-year-old woman has been found infected with it.

In the last 24 hours, 6,987 new corona cases were registered in India, while another 162 people have died due to this virus. There are 76,766 active cases in the country, while more than 141 crore vaccine doses have been given.