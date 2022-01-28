4,291 new cases of corona, 34 patients died – 4,291 new cases of corona, 34 patients died

The pace of corona infection cases in Delhi has started slowing down. Compared to the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, two times more patients have recovered and gone back home on Thursday. In the report released by the Health Department on Thursday, a total of 4,291 new cases of infection have been reported in Delhi and 9,397 patients have been cured.

However, the death toll due to infection is not stopping yet. On the previous day also 34 patients have died. A total of 44,903 corona infections were tested on Thursday and the infection level was recorded at 9.56 percent. According to the report of the Delhi government, at present there are 26,812 such patients who are being treated in home isolation. At present, there are a total of 33,175 active patients in the capital.

According to the Delhi government, at present 2028 patients are being treated in the hospital, 146 in the Corona Care Center and 21 in the Corona Health Center. At present, sufficient number of beds are available with the government for the patients. Out of 2028 patients, 122 patients are suspected and 717 patients are currently in need of ICU beds.

In various hospitals of Delhi, 336 patients are coming from nearby states and getting their treatment. The number of prohibited areas has also increased to 42,388. This figure had gone below 100 before this wave. So far 18,15,288 patients have got infection in Delhi. At the same time, 17,56,369 patients have been cured so far. After the continuous death, the number of patients who died of this disease in Delhi has increased to 25,744. The overall death rate so far has been recorded at 1.42 percent.

534 new cases found in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Noida: The death toll is increasing continuously among the decreasing corona infected in the district. The death toll from the infection has now risen to 475. On Thursday, 534 new corona infected have been found in the district. Due to this the total number of infected has increased to 93,053. These include 4,529 active patients. In the last 24 hours, 1,176 infected have become healthy.