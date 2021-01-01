43 43 55 Inch Smart TV Suite on 43Mazon: Old Box TV Off! Bring these 32, 40, 43 and 50 inch smart TVs with bumper offers, thousands of discounts – discounts and offers on Amazon 32 inch 40 inch 43 inch 55 inch smart android TVs below 47 inches Get them now

This is a great opportunity if you are thinking of buying a smart TV. On the e-commerce website Amazon, TV bank offers of 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch and 40-inch screens are available, along with exchange offers. There are bumper discounts on branded TVs like AmazonBasics, Xiaomi, OnePlus and TCL. We will tell you about top-TV that you can save thousands of rupees by taking a discount.The biggest sale of the year! Flipkart announces Big Billion Days Sale 2021, bumper offers on smartphones, laptops, ACs, TVsThe AmazonBasics brand 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,375 per month. You can get a flat instant discount of Rs 3,000 on a TV purchased with an SBI credit card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 4,090 on TV. The refresh rate of the screen in the TV is 60 Hz. The TV has 2 HDMI ports. The sound output is 20W which comes with Dolby Audio and DTS True Surround. This TV comes with FireTV OS and supports apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube and Apple Paul TV.

I 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A Pro | L32M5-AL (Black): Rs.16,999

Xiaomi’s 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart LED TV is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,833. There is an opportunity to get a TV with an SBI card. This TV has HD ready screen with 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV has 3HDMI ports for connectivity. Sound output is 20 W with Dolby + DTS-HD support.



I 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L43M4-4AIN (Black): Rs

There is an opportunity to buy this TV from Xiaomi at a no-cost EMI of Rs 5,000 per month. The TV can be availed on an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with an SBI credit card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 4,090 on TV. The TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV has 3 HDMI ports. The TV gets 20W sound output, which is equipped with features like Dolby Audio + DTS-HD.

Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 43GA (Black) (2019 Model): Rs 26,990

This Vu TV is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,448. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 4,90 on TV. Apart from this, you can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with an SBI credit card. This TV has a full HD screen with 60Hz refresh rate. The sound output is 24W which supports Dolby Audio, DTS Studio sound. This TV comes with Android Pie 9. It is pre-installed with apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Google Play.

OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inch) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S (Black) (2021 Model): Rs 46,999

OnePlus has the opportunity to buy this big screen TV at a no-cost EMI of Rs 7,833 per month. You will get a flat Rs 2,000 discount when you buy a TV with HDFC Bank Card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000 on TV. This TV has an Ultra HD screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The sound output of the TV is 30 watts, which supports Dolby audio. This TV comes with Android TV 10. It has features like OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0 and Data Saver Plus.

AmazonBasics 127cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS (Black): Rs 36,999

This 50K screen 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV can be purchased from AmazonBasics for Rs 36,999. The TV is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,083. The TV also has an exchange offer of up to Rs 4,090. 3,000 instant discounts will also be available when purchasing a TV with an SBI credit card. This TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The sound output of the TV is 20 watts, which is equipped with powerful speakers and it supports Dolby Atmos. It comes with Fire TV OS. The TV is pre-installed with apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube and Apple Paul TV.

TCL 100cm (40inch) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS (Black) (2020 Model): Rs 23,999

You can get a discount of Rs 3000 on this TCL TV shopping with SBI Credit Card. The TV is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,000. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 4,090 on TV. The TV has a full HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV has a 20 watt sound output. This TV has built-in Wi-Fi and comes with Android 9.