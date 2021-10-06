Entertainment News

45 Clever Date Ideas When You’re Strapped for Cash

36 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
45 Clever Date Ideas When You’re Strapped for Cash
Written by admin
45 Clever Date Ideas When You’re Strapped for Cash

45 Clever Date Ideas When You’re Strapped for Cash

Last Updated on October 6, 2021

Dates, like weddings, don’t have to cost a fortune. It’s natural to want to treat your partner to a charming date night. But you shouldn’t come out of the date wondering how you’ll pay your next rent.

The good news is that there are plenty of cheap date ideas to explore when you’re strapped for cash. You just need to know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve done the homework for you and rounded up 45 unique date ideas that won’t break the bank.

1. Go Out to Breakfast

Contents hide
1 1. Go Out to Breakfast
2 2. Go On A Scenic Road Drive
3 3. Explore Your Local City or Town
4 4. Take a Hike
5 5. Go Camping
6 6. Go On a Picnic
7 7. Hang Out At a Coffee Shop
8 8. Consider a Staycation
9 9. Play House
10 10. Listen To Throwback Records
11 11. Browse At a Bookstore
12 12. Read Each Other’s Tarot Cards
13 13. Swap Hobbies
14 14. Compete At a Karaoke
15 15. Find a Free Concert
16 16. Volunteer Together
17 17. Take a Community Education Class
18 18. Test-drive Your Dream Car
19 19. Go Window-shopping
20 20. Have a Fun Photo Shoot
21 21. Give Each Other Massages
22 22. Go to a Drive-in Movie
23 23. Go for a Swim
24 24. Visit a Botanical Garden
25 25. Visit Expensive Open Houses
26 26. Take Advantage of a Free Museum Night
27 27. Go Through Old Photos
28 28. Write Love Letters to Each Other
29 29. Take an Online Quiz
30 30. Cook a New Meal Together
31 31. Find a DIY YouTube Tutorial to Try
32 32. Run Errands Together
33 33. Sample Unique Cuisines at a Food Market
34 34. Go On a Free Brewing/Winery Tour
35 35. Watch the Sunset/Sunrise
36 36. Stargaze
37 37. Learn a New Language
38 38. Explore Crafts
39 39. Sit by a Fire
40 40. Create a Bucket List
41 41. Play Truth or Dare
42 42. Go to a Local Trivia Night
43 43. Play a Puzzle Game
44 44. Camp Out in Your Backyard
45 45. Draw Each Other
46 Conclusion

Breakfast

Not only is breakfast the most important meal of the day. It’s also way cheaper than dinner, which happens to be the meal synonymous with dates. With a breakfast date, you can treat your partner to all the bacon, eggs, and pancake as you brainstorm other affordable ways to spend the day ahead.

2. Go On A Scenic Road Drive

A car and some gas money are all you need to embark on a scintillating road drive with your partner. To make the most of it, set off with no specific destination in mind. And don’t forget to pack some snacks.

3. Explore Your Local City or Town

A perfect date doesn’t have to be in a faraway city. Not when you can explore your local town on a quick drive or bike ride.

4. Take a Hike

The primary thing required for a successful hike is a pair of sneakers (which I can bet you already have). So, throw on your sneakers and explore nearby trails around your town or neighborhood.

5. Go Camping

Camping

Camping

Contrary to what you may think, you don’t need expensive camping gear to have a memorable camping experience. Just get yourself a modest tent, warm clothing, a couple of sleeping bags, and you’re good to go.

6. Go On a Picnic

A picnic is a traditional cheap date idea that has kept its appeal over the years. Depending on where you’re going for the picnic, you can pack some food or grab pizza from a cheap pizzeria near you.

7. Hang Out At a Coffee Shop

A coffee date is perfect when you’re still getting to know each other or want to do some catching up.

8. Consider a Staycation

Stay in and binge-watch your favorite Netflix as you cuddle up on the couch. And while at it, try to read your partner’s body language. If they’re up for some steamy sex, don’t hesitate to give it to them.

9. Play House

If you’re staying in but don’t fancy the idea of a movie, why not play this childhood game with your partner? Playing house is recommended for couples that haven’t moved in together.

10. Listen To Throwback Records

Throwback Records

Throwback Records

Take turns listening to songs that evoke nostalgic memories, preferably memories of when the two of you began dating.

11. Browse At a Bookstore

You don’t have to be avid readers to find this cheap date idea attractive. What matters is that you could spend quality time together.

12. Read Each Other’s Tarot Cards

Want to know your partner’s general life direction and whether you’re a perfect match for one another? Why not take turns reading each other’s tarot cards?

13. Swap Hobbies

Hobby swapping is a great way to understand why your partner loves their hobby and what it means for them. As a date idea, hobby swapping costs almost nothing.

14. Compete At a Karaoke

If you’re both into music, this is a chance to put your vocal skills to the test as you spend quality time with your boo.

15. Find a Free Concert

Concert

Concert

There are always free concerts happening around you. Whether it’s a music concert or drama festival, plan your date around it and take advantage of free entry, cheap booze, and endless fun.

16. Volunteer Together

For couples who’re passionate about volunteerism, there are plenty of humanitarian causes to take part in together. You can plant a tree, donate blood, clean up the neighborhood, or visit a correctional facility on your date.

17. Take a Community Education Class

Not only does a community education class allow you to spend quality time with your dear one. You also get to learn valuable skills by the end of the class.

18. Test-drive Your Dream Car

Don your most glamorous outfits and check into a showroom like a couple ready to walk away with their dream car. But after you’re done test-driving the car, make up some silly (but believable) excuse why you won’t pay for it just yet.

READ Also  Where to find the High Capacity O2 Tank data box in Subnautica: Below Zero

19. Go Window-shopping

The fact that you don’t have cash to splurge on a date doesn’t mean you can’t window-shop for fine clothing or exquisite jewelry in stores down the blocks.

20. Have a Fun Photo Shoot

Fun Photo Shoot

Fun Photo Shoot

Armed with your smartphone, head to a favorite photo spot in your city and spend a few hours taking amazing photos of you together.

21. Give Each Other Massages

All you need for a spa treatment are some candles and essential oils. Take turns massaging each other’s backs and reminiscing about all the good times.

22. Go to a Drive-in Movie

Drive-in movies may have lost some popularity over the years, but they’ve maintained their magic touch. Grab some blankets, pillows, drinks, and popcorns, then check into a drive-in for some old-school fun.

23. Go for a Swim

Gather your swimsuit and hit the nearest public pool around. Better yet, drive to the nearest lake, river, or ocean.

24. Visit a Botanical Garden

Most botanical gardens either operate on a free-entry policy or charge incredibly low admission fees. A visit to these gardens is a chance to marvel at the beauty of Mother Nature while chatting away with your significant other.

25. Visit Expensive Open Houses

House

House

Check up your local listings for spectacular houses on sale and visit them with your significant other, posing as potential buyers.

26. Take Advantage of a Free Museum Night

Many museums have free days or nights where they admit members of the public free of charge. Check to establish your local museum’s free days and take advantage of the occasion to sample some amazing local culture with your boo.

27. Go Through Old Photos

Another exciting way to take a walk down memory lane. Exchange photos of you when you were younger. If you’ve dated for a while, focus on photos from the earlier days of your love life.

28. Write Love Letters to Each Other

Is there a more romantic way to spend a date than by writing a love letter to someone sitting right next to you? Make the letter as profound as it can be, then exchange them to see who’s most romantically creative.

29. Take an Online Quiz

You can opt for a random set of quizzes, such as those touching on topical issues. Or, you can take things a notch higher by filling out online personality questionnaires.

30. Cook a New Meal Together

Cook

Cook

Search for a new recipe, look for the ingredients, and enjoy preparing a meal together. Mistakes are totally allowed!

31. Find a DIY YouTube Tutorial to Try

YouTube contains thousands of exciting tutorials that love birds can try out together on a date. They range from crocheting to painting, drawing, and gardening, to mention but a few.

32. Run Errands Together

Whether it’s babysitting, pet-sitting, or doing grocery shopping for others, there’s something romantic about love birds running errands together.

33. Sample Unique Cuisines at a Food Market

Head over to a food market with your significant other and sample all manner of delectable cuisines. Then walk away without buying a proper meal.

34. Go On a Free Brewing/Winery Tour

Many brewing and wine-tasting tours are free. So take advantage of these tours while planning your next date.

35. Watch the Sunset/Sunrise

Sunset

Sunset

A sunrise or sunset date? Give me that any day.

36. Stargaze

Not only is stargazing one of the most romantic date ideas, it’s also one of the cheapest. A glass of your favorite drink and a romantic story can help spice up the experience. Needless to mention, be sure to plan the date during starry nights.

37. Learn a New Language

Don’t even think you need to attend actual classes for this. Not when there are tons of language learning apps to help you master a foreign language.

38. Explore Crafts

There are plenty of crafts you can explore together, from crocheting and sewing to pottery and woodworking.

39. Sit by a Fire

Some of the fondest memories ever are those of love birds cuddling up by a crackling fire.

40. Create a Bucket List

Bucket List

Bucket List

Grab a pen and notepad and together, jot down the things you’d like to accomplish before kicking the proverbial bucket.

41. Play Truth or Dare

‘Truth or Dare’ is a classic party game that continues to feature prominently on many dates. The game allows you to uncover some interesting facts about your partner, including facts that they’d ordinarily not share with you.

42. Go to a Local Trivia Night

If your partner is uncomfortable playing ‘Truth or Dare,’ you might consider charming them to a trivia night instead. It’s also a great way to determine whether you have shared interests. Most questions at trivia nights touch on music, movies, history, and anything in between.

43. Play a Puzzle Game

Traditionally used to test mental aptitude, jigsaw puzzles can also serve as a perfect cheap date idea.

44. Camp Out in Your Backyard

It’s amazing just how you can convert your backyard into a camping site. All you need is a tent, campfire, and some warm clothing.

45. Draw Each Other

You don’t have to be a Leonardo Da Vinci or Picasso to pull this incredibly cheap date idea. In fact, perfection isn’t required here. What matters is that you two had fun.

Conclusion

date

date

Evidently, there are tons of ways to treat your significant other to an unforgettable experience without breaking the bank.

Just remember that cheap doesn’t have to be boring. So, whichever date idea you choose from the above collection, ensure you make the experience as exciting as it can be.

Tags: 1 year anniversary date ideas 2 year anniversary date ideas 6 month anniversary date ideas a year of date nights active date ideas activities for boyfriend and girlfriend to do adventure date book couples adventures for couples to do adventurous date ideas affordable dates affordable save the dates anniversary date ideas anniversary date ideas near me another word for date at home date ideas at home date night ideas at home dates at home dates with girlfriend best at home date ideas best couple activities best date ideas best date night ideas best date places best date places near me best dates best first date ideas best places to go on a date birthday date ideas birthday date ideas for boyfriend birthday date ideas for girlfriend budget date budget date ideas budget in near me car date ideas casual date ideas cheap activities near me cheap anniversary date ideas cheap anniversary ideas cheap at home date ideas cheap date ideas cheap date ideas near me cheap date ideas nyc cheap date night ideas cheap date night ideas at home cheap date night ideas for parents cheap date night ideas near me cheap date nights cheap date nights for couples cheap date spots cheap dates cheap dates near me cheap dates nyc cheap local sex cheap or free date ideas cheap romantic activities cheap romantic date ideas cheap romantic ideas cheap romantic ideas to surprise your boyfriend cheap romantic surprises cheap romantic things to do near me cheap saturday night ideas cheap sex cheap sex near me cheap things to do for birthday cheap things to do on dates cheap vs inexpensive chill date ideas cool anniversary dates cool anniversary ideas cool cheap stuff cool cheap things cool date ideas cool date ideas near me cool dates cool places for dates near me country date ideas couple activities at home couple activities to do at home couple anniversary ideas couple birthday ideas couple date ideas near me couple dates near me couple ideas couple ideas at home couple ideas near me couple ideas nyc couple stuff to do near me couple things to buy couples adventure date book couples date book couples date night couples date night ideas couples near me covid date night ideas covid friendly date ideas crazy date ideas creative date ideas creative date night ideas creative free dates creative on the cheap creative things to do for your boyfriend on anniversary cute 11 year old couples cute at home date ideas cute at home date ideas for him cute backgrounds for couples cute beach date ideas cute cheap date ideas cute cheap dates cute cheap stuff cute cheap things cute couple date ideas cute couple dates cute couple ideas cute couple stuff cute couple things cute couple things to do at home cute date ideas cute date ideas during covid cute date ideas for teens cute date ideas for your boyfriend cute date ideas near me cute date ideas new york cute date ideas pictures cute date night ideas cute date night ideas at home cute date pictures cute date places near me cute dates cute dates to go on cute double date ideas cute drink ticket ideas cute fall date ideas cute fall dates cute first date ideas cute free date ideas cute indoor date ideas cute photos to take with your boyfriend cute places to go on a date cute stay at home date ideas cute sunday date ideas cute things to do with your boyfriend at home cute ways to write the date date activities date book for couples date book ideas date day ideas near me date deals date idea book date idea book for couples date ideas date ideas during covid near me date ideas for boyfriend date ideas for couples date ideas for couples near me date ideas for him date ideas for married couples date ideas for teens date ideas near me date night activities date night at home date night book for couples date night book ideas date night box ideas date night coupon date night gifts for couples date night idea book date night ideas date night ideas for couples at home date night ideas for married couples date night ideas in ct 2020 date night ideas near me date night ideas tonight near me date night in date night in ideas date night movie ideas date night near me date night photos date night places date night places near me date places date spots near me date topics date your spouse ideas dates near me dates that cost no money dates that don t cost money dates to go on dates with boyfriend dating adventure book dating too expensive day date ideas dinner date ideas dinner date ideas at home diy date ideas diy date night at home diy date nights diy projects for couples to do together double date ideas dream date ideas dream date night easy date ideas easy date night ideas evening activities near me expensive date ideas fall date ideas fancy couple fancy date ideas first anniversary date ideas first date anniversary first date ideas during quarantine first date ideas for college students first date ideas for teens free date ideas free date ideas at home free date ideas near me free date ideas summer free date night free date night ideas free places to go on a date free romantic date ideas friday night date ideas friend date ideas fun activities for couples fun activities to do with your boyfriend fun anniversary date ideas fun at home date ideas fun at home dates fun cheap date ideas fun cheap dates fun cheap or free planner fun couple activities at home fun couple activities near me fun couple dates fun couple ideas at home fun date activities fun date ideas fun date ideas for teenage couples fun date ideas near me fun date ideas nj fun date night ideas fun date night ideas at home fun date night ideas near me fun date nights fun date nights at home fun date nights near me fun date places fun date places near me fun dates fun dates during covid fun dates in nj fun dates near me fun day date ideas fun double date ideas fun easy date ideas fun first dates in nj fun for couples near me fun free date ideas fun free dates fun ideas for couples fun ideas for couples in the bedroom fun ideas to do with boyfriend fun inexpensive date ideas fun inexpensive things to do fun places for couples near me fun places to go on a date fun places to go on a date near me fun romantic things to do near me fun simple date ideas fun things couples can do fun things for couples fun things for couples to do at home fun things for married couples fun things for married couples to do in bed fun things for young couples to do in nyc fun things to cook together on a date fun things to do at home with boyfriend fun things to do for couples near me fun things to do for date night fun things to do for date night near me fun things to do on a date fun things to do with boyfriend fun things to do with boyfriend on weekend fun things to do with partner at home fun things to do with your boyfriend fun things to do with your boyfriend at home get paid to go on dates going on a date good date ideas good date ideas near me good date night ideas good date places near me good dates good double date ideas good first date ideas good places for a date good places to go on a date good places to take a girl on a date great date ideas great date ideas near me great first date ideas group date ideas have a date high school date ideas home date ideas for couples hot date ideas for married couples how to go on a date how to take your girlfriend on a date i want to go on a date with my boyfriend i want to take my girlfriend somewhere romantic ideal date ideas ideas for boyfriend and girlfriend to do ideas for couples to do ideas to do with your boyfriend ideas to go indoor date ideas indoor date ideas for couples indoor date night ideas inexpensive anniversary ideas inexpensive date ideas inexpensive date night ideas inexpensive dates inside date ideas la date ideas late night date ideas lazy date ideas at home low cost date ideas low key first date ideas morning date ideas my boyfriend is cheap nice date places near me night dating night out with girlfriend nighttime activities near me no money date ideas on the cheap one year anniversary date ideas outdoor date ideas outdoor date ideas near me outside date ideas perfect date ideas perfect first date ideas pittsburgh date ideas places couples can go places to go on a date places to go with your boyfriend places to go without spending money places to take girlfriend for anniversary places to take my girlfriend places to take your girlfriend places to take your girlfriend on a date planning a romantic weekend at home quarantine date night ideas quick date ideas quick date night ideas relaxing date ideas romantic activities near me romantic beach date ideas romantic birthday ideas romantic cheap dates romantic date ideas romantic date ideas at home romantic date ideas at home for him romantic date ideas for your boyfriend romantic date ideas near me romantic date ideas your girlfriend romantic date night at home romantic date night ideas romantic date night ideas at home romantic date night ideas at home for him romantic dates at home romantic dates at home for her romantic dates near me romantic diy dates romantic evening ideas romantic evening ideas for married couples romantic ideas at home romantic ideas for him at home romantic ideas for him in the bedroom romantic indoor tent ideas romantic movie date night at home romantic night ideas for him romantic settings at home romantic tent date romantic things couples do together romantic things for couples to do romantic things to do at home for him romantic things to do for anniversary romantic things to do for boyfriend romantic things to do for your boyfriend romantic things to do for your girlfriend romantic things to do with your partner self date ideas simple date ideas simple dates simple romantic ideas small date ideas small surprises for him special date night for him spontaneous adventure ideas spontaneous date ideas spontaneous things to do with girlfriend spots for couples near me stay at home date ideas for couples stay at home date night ideas stay in date ideas stuff for couples to do sunday date ideas surprise date for boyfriend surprise date ideas surprise date night ideas for him the cheap dates things couples can do things couples can do together things couples do together things for couples to do things for couples to do in bed things to do at night at home things to do for date night things to do near me date night things to do on a date things to do on a date near me things to do on dates without spending money things to do with boyfriend at home things to do with husband at night things to do with your bf things to do with your boyfriend at home things to do with your girlfriend at home truck date ideas unique date ideas unique date night ideas unique nj date ideas unique things to do for anniversary wedding anniversary ideas on a budget weekend date ideas what can couples do for fun what can me and my girlfriend do for fun what do couples do together what is a date night what to buy for a romantic night what to do for date night what to do for date night near me what to do for one year of dating what to do with your boyfriend at home where can i take my girlfriend on a date where can i take my husband on a date where to go on a date where to take a date in nyc
READ Also  Kendall Jenner stylish in LA in slinky black dress and cowboy boots after opening up about anxiety

#Clever #Date #Ideas #Youre #Strapped #Cash

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment