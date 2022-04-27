45 crore people quit looking for jobs, despite qualifications, only 9% of women have jobs – more than 45 crore people are no longer looking for jobs

Rising unemployment is one of the biggest concerns in India. A large number of people are looking for a job but their search does not end there. Surprisingly, the number of people not looking for jobs in India has increased rapidly, as most of them are frustrated with not getting the right kind of job. According to new figures from CMIE, the private research institute of the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, more than 45 crore Indians are not looking for jobs.CMIE data show that more than half of the 90 million Indians of legal working age (compared to the total population of the US and Russia) do not want a job. Between 2017 and 2022, the total labor participation rate dropped from 46% to 40%. About 2.1 crore workers quit their jobs and only 9% of the eligible population got employment. According to CMIE, India currently employs 900 million people, of whom more than 45 million have lost their jobs.

Despite the qualifications, only 9% of women have a job

CMIE’s Mahesh Vyas said, “Women do not join the labor force because jobs are often not suitable for them. For example, men are willing to change trains to get to work. Women are less likely to be willing to do so. This is happening on a very large scale. “

Mahesh Vyas said, “There are many businesses in which the participation of women is negligible. This is because only 9% of women have a job or keep looking for a job regardless of their qualifications.