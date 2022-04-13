46 retired generals, admirals urge White House against Iran nuclear deal



First in Fox: In an open letter to President Biden on Wednesday, 46 retired U.S. generals and admirals opposed ongoing talks on a nuclear deal with Iran.

The letter, written in coordination with the Jewish Institute, “In Ukraine, we are witnessing the horrors of a country brutally attacking its neighbor and promoting its nuclear weapons, forcing the rest of the world to stand by a lot.” For the national security of America (Jinsa), said. “The new Iran deal currently being negotiated, in which Russia has played a central role, will enable the world’s top sponsor of terrorism to cast its own nuclear shadow over the Middle East.”

Top military officials have expressed concern that the Biden administration’s decision to re-enter the nuclear deal with Tehran could weaken the US position on holding Iran accountable.

Despite warnings from member countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany, the United States abandoned the Joint Integrated Action Plan (JCPOA) under the Trump administration in 2018, which was seen as a weak point in the agreement.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has not reported that Tehran has violated the JCPOA, but Iran’s continued deployment of ballistic missiles – capable of carrying a nuclear warhead – has prompted the United States to withdraw from the deal.

Retired Air Force General Charles Wald, who previously served as deputy commander of the US-European Command, said he supported diplomacy in finding a solution to the nuclear problem in the Middle East, but argued that no deal was better than a bad deal.

“The idea of ​​a deal is a good idea. We agree with diplomacy,” Wald told Gadget Clock. “But we have agreed to a fair deal that will not allow Iran to break out of nuclear weapons and then there will be an arms supply system that will change the dynamics in the Middle East – especially for Israel but also for other countries.”

Wald says one of his main concerns with the latest deal is that the Biden administration is not considering Iran’s role in fueling terrorism and supporting rebel groups in the war in Yemen – a war that has caused the greatest humanitarian crisis.

President Biden has declared the re-entry into the nuclear deal with Iran a top priority of his administration, and indirect negotiations with European allies have been going on and on for almost a year.

But late last month, reports emerged that the administration was considering a request from Iran to remove its top military arm, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), from its list of US foreign terrorist organizations.

In return, the United States has called on Iran to suspend its support for terrorist organizations destabilizing the region – but a number of groups, from Iranian-American scientists to retired military commanders, do not believe Iran will keep its promise.

“This is a red flag,” Wald said of the removal of the IRGC as a designated terrorist group. “It doesn’t sit well with us because the IRGC is the most corrupt group in the region.”

The retired general said the IRGC could be blamed “directly” for the deaths of 600 U.S. military members, noting that they were continuing to attack U.S. and allied forces in the region.

Negotiations between the West and Iran appear to have stalled, and officials involved in the talks have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the agreement.

Wald said he would see “uninterrupted access by the IAEA” and assure that Iran would not continue its ballistic missile system even if a nuclear deal was reached, in order to support a deal with Iran.

“The Iranians will push to a stage where they know something bad is going to happen to them,” Wald continued. “So the harder we make it for them to work with impunity, the more they’re going to take advantage of it.”