46-year-old man shot, killed aboard Q subway at Canal Street in Manhattan, police still searching for the gunman



LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) — A man has died after being shot in the chest whereas on a subway practice in New York Metropolis.

The 46-year-old man was on board a northbound Q practice at Canal avenue when he was shot in the chest late Sunday morning.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the place he died.

The suspect fled and no arrests have been made. Police are still searching for the gunman.

All northbound N and Q trains are operating with delays whereas the NYPD conducts an investigation at Canal Street.

This can be a breaking information story. Examine again for updates.

