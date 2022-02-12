49ers’ George Kittle says Rams’ Aaron Donald is biggest threat in Super Bowl: ‘It could be ugly really quick’



The Cincinnati Bengals Is back Super Bowl For the first time since the 1988 season but if they want a chance to win the championship for the first time, they have to control Los Angeles Rams Defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s Impact on the game.

San Francisco 49ers Tight end George Kettle Gadget Clock told Digital that in the experience of playing against the Rams last season, the best chance of the Bengals winning would limit Donald’s ability to play.

“The number one thing is the rush of their passes. They’re very good. You really can’t say anything about it. Aaron Donald is one. He’s one of the best football players to play the game,” Keitel said. “He makes life easier for everyone around him because you have to double him and you (Leonard) are going to be one by one with Floyd and Von Miller.”

He continued: “The biggest thing is really not to let Aaron Donald change the game. If you can keep him as calm as possible, which is very difficult, this is your best chance of winning. Force everyone else to beat you but don’t – because He can change the game in every single game and it is quite impressive.There are not many people who can do it.

The Niners have faced the Rams three times this season – beating them 31-10 in 9 weeks and again in overtime just before the playoffs but could not continue in the NFC Championship game.

“It depends on the Cincinnati off-line and their game plan whether they can get the ball out fast which I think (Joe) Twelve is going to do a great job. He’s a great quarterback. He’s going to get the ball out but you leave nine sacks. Can’t … It won’t be a good game if you do. ”

But Kettle said Sunday’s game isn’t going to be a walk in the park for the Rams.

“It’s a team that puts up points. It’s a team that is very confident. People told them they were nothing all season, they’re not going anywhere. And here they are in the Super Bowl. The other 30 teams are sitting at home. Good football team.

“If you let Aaron Donald go backfield three times and he fumbles two hard, yes, it can be really ugly.”

In the offseason, Keitel will focus on his training, but he has partnered with Pennington, a leading grass seed maker, to apply for grass fields across the NFL’s 30 stadiums.

“We’re trying to get as many fans or players, coaches – anyone – to sign this petition as all the NFL stadiums are going to get on the grass because what we want at the end of the day is the players. “That’s what we all want to see,” he told Gadget Clock.

Keitel compares it to other games like the NBA and NHL where players practice and play on the same surface throughout the season.

“There are all these variables that increase the likelihood of injury. We play a violent game where the boys are always injured. There is no set standard for what the field should be so that the boys can play the same thing. Weeks and weeks out.”