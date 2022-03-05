Sports

49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach: source

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Greece as their new quarterback coach.

A person familiar with the move said on Friday that Greece coach Kyle Shanahan would leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join staff. The man spoke on condition of anonymity because the party did not announce the appointment.

ESPN first reported the move.

Griez has never had a coaching job, but Shanahan played 11 seasons in the NFL, including two at Tampa Bay in 2004-05 when he was an assistant. Greece was drafted by Denver by Shanahan’s father Mike and spent his first five seasons with the Broncos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brian Greece hands over to Warrick Dan during the second quarter of the NFL football game in Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 21, 2008.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brian Greece hands over to Warrick Dan during the second quarter of the NFL football game in Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 21, 2008.
(AP Photo / Name Y Huh, File)

Greece spent more than a decade of his playing career as a college analyst at ESPN before joining the “Monday Night Football” booth in 2020. Greece was expected to be replaced by Troy Aikman in that role. The New York Post reported last week that iComman would sign a five-year deal with ESPN to become chief NFL analyst.

Greece replaces Rich Skangarello, who left Niner last week to take up the job of attacking coordinator in Kentucky.

Grease will be counted on to work closely with Trey Lance, the third overall draft by San Francisco in 2021. Lance started just two games as a rookie, but that role is expected to be traded with starter Jimmy Garopolo this season.

The 49ers have lost a number of assistants this offseason, with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel being hired as head coach in Miami and receiver coach Wes Welker and accompanying rigorous coach John Embry.

Special team coordinator Richard Hightower was hired for the same job in Chicago, and running back coach Bobby Turner plans to take a year off to deal with medical issues.

The Niners have not announced any new recruits, but among other things, they are bringing in former Chargers head coach Anthony Lin as an offensive assistant.

