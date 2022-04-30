49ers hope to mend Deebo Samuel relationship



The 49ers and Deebo Samuel have entered into a game of chicken and neither side has blinked yet.

The star wide receiver wants a trade. The 49ers don’t want to deal him unless a much better offer arises.

“You’ll consider anything. You have a responsibility to help your organization the most you can,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday night. “But losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization. So you try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair to us or fair for the Niners.”

There were rumors that the Jets wanted Samuel, and The Post reported that the team offered the 49ers the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fifth-rounder for the 26-year-old Samuel. That, however, wasn’t enough for San Francisco.

Shanahan hasn’t spoken to the 26-year-old Samuel — a former second-round pick who was a first team All-Pro in 2021 — in a few weeks, but he believes the two sides can work through their issues.

Deebo Samuel USA TODAY Sports

“We have a great relationship with Deebo,” Shanahan insisted. “I haven’t seen him a lot since the season ended. I think it’s a little bit easier when you’re dealing with people without screens and phones in front of you and what you guys read, whatever it is. Most of the world’s like that, I know my kids are. But I try not to get too caught up in it. You know somebody, they know you. And when there comes a time when it settles down — hopefully it’ll settle down more after this draft — and things get somewhat easier.

“But this isn’t someone that we just met. We’ve been with him for three years. I think we know him pretty well. He knows us pretty well. And things haven’t been the best over the last couple of months through outside perception. But I see that happen a lot in this league, especially in contract situations. So, you try not to overreact one way or the other on it. You try to be patient with it because emotions can get high with people, especially when you care about people and a lot is riding on it.”