5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in May 2021



Other than the plethora of characters in Free Fire, pets additionally play a big function in helping gamers on the digital battlefield. There are a complete of 15 pets obtainable in the sport, with the latest addition of the Moony pet.

DJ Alok is among the most sought-after Free Fire characters with a robust energetic ability referred to as Drop the Beat. His capability will be enhanced when paired with the correct pet.

Listed under are the 5 best Free Fire pets that may be paired with DJ Alok in May 2021.

What are the best pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire as of May 2021?

#1 – Detective Panda

DJ Alok’s ability boosts HP slowly. Nonetheless, Detective Panda’s ability, Panda’s Blessings, instantly restores the HP. The ability presents 4 HP to the gamers once they kill an enemy.

When Detective Panda is maximized (pet degree 3), gamers can acquire 10 HP for every kill.

#2 – Mr. Waggor

(*5*) Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

DJ Alok is an all-rounder with his expertise however lacks defensive skills. Right here, Waggor might help him.

Easy Gloo, Mr. Waggor’s ability, will produce one gloo wall grenade each two minutes when gamers do not need any gloo wall grenades, which is able to assist them construct immediate safety.

If a participant has lower than two gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor can summon a gloo wall grenade at ability degree 3.

#3 – Rockie

Rockie is a good companion for DJ Alok. It has the ability referred to as Keep Chill, which decreases the cooldown time of DJ Alok’s energetic ability by 6% at its default degree.

When pet degree 7 is reached, the energetic ability cooldown interval of Alok is diminished by 15%. Therefore, Alok’s capability can be utilized extra steadily.

#4 – Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring’s capability Sew and Patch provides one helmet and armor sturdiness each three seconds. It protects degree 1 armor and helmets and presents additional armor sturdiness.

At ability degree 3, this pet’s capability will increase one helmet and defend sturdiness per second. It prevents degree 3 armor from getting destroyed.

#5 – Moony

Moony in Free Fire

Moony has a pet ability referred to as Paranormal Safety. This capability reduces 20% injury when the proprietor/participant is in an interplay countdown (Ability degree 1).

An interplay countdown means the countdown time when the participant is utilizing a medkit, repairing automobiles, or upgrading armors. This capability will assist Alok throughout Ranked and Conflict Squad matches whereas making use of medkits or repairing gears.

At ability degree 3 (most degree), Moony reduces 35% injury discount when the participant is in interplay countdown.

Observe: This checklist isn’t in any specific order and solely displays the author’s opinion.

