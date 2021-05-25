5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices in 2021



PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter model of PUBG Mobile. The sport enjoys a variety of gamers as it’s appropriate with low-end devices.

Web connection is necessary if one needs to run PUBG Mobile Lite. Gamers who should not have entry to the web and possess low-end Android devices can take a look at the listing of games given under.

Offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices

These are 5 of the best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Fight

Picture by way of KruGames (YouTube)

This title has a very good arsenal of weapons that gamers can use. Gamers can choose up two major weapons and one secondary gun to defend themselves.

The sport additionally has autos like vehicles, trains, helicopters, and so forth. These autos come in useful with regards to escaping enemies or reaching the protected zone in time.

Obtain it from right here.

2. Battle Royale Hearth Power Free: On-line & Offline

Picture by way of S T E L L A R (YouTube)

This title can have a most of 25 gamers in a single match. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this recreation has different modes other than battle royale that gamers can take pleasure in.

The sport has an array of distinctive characters that gamers can unlock as they progress. Gamers also can use varied skins to vary their look.

Obtain it from right here.

3. Cowl Hearth: Offline Shooting Games

Picture by way of AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Gamers can benefit from the attention-grabbing story mode in this shooting title with none web connection. The story has offline missions, and is split into 12 chapters.

The motion and thrilling preventing sequences will enable gamers to benefit from the recreation for hours on an finish. The sport has a very good assortment of sensible weapons like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Obtain it from right here.

4. Free survival: fireplace battlegrounds

Picture by way of Good Gamer (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this recreation can also be a battle royale title which is all about surviving until the top. The sport has thrilling battle royale combats that gamers can take pleasure in offline.

Gamers also can full missions assigned to them in the story mode of the sport. Free survival: fireplace battlegrounds takes up little or no house and may be downloaded for free.

Obtain it from right here.

5. Battle Royale Hearth Prime Free: On-line & Offline

(*5*) Picture by way of COM GAMING (YouTube)

This battle royale title is a brand new recreation launched a number of days in the past. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, tBattle Royale Hearth Prime Free: On-line & Offline additionally revolves round shooting and survival.

The sport has good controls and includes a pixel battle royale world. At present, the sport has a ranking of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Retailer.

Obtain it from right here.

Disclaimer: This listing displays the non-public views of the author. As there are various games obtainable, it’s a person’s option to play one or the opposite based on his/her choice.

