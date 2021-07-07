5 Big Mistakes That Should Avoid By Android Users While Using Mobile

It is important to take some precautions while using the smartphone, otherwise you may have to suffer. If you also use an Android smartphone, then we are going to tell you about 5 such mistakes, which people often make.

In today’s lifestyle, smartphones have become not only our necessity but also an important part of life. Most of the people use Android smartphone. Smartphones also contain our important data like photos, videos and important documents. Along with this, nowadays people also do the work of backing from the phone itself. In such a situation, it is necessary to take some precautions while using the smartphone, otherwise you may have to suffer. If you also use an Android smartphone, then we are going to tell you about 5 such mistakes, which people often make. You have to avoid making these mistakes.

Password

Nowadays, companies are giving new technology in the smartphones that are coming in the market. Features like Face Unlock and Fingerprint are being provided for security lock on the phone. At the same time some people use 4 digit password to lock the phone. Pattern and 4 digit passcode are easy to crack. In such a situation, to unlock the phone, a strong password with a unique character should be used.

APK file

There are some apps that are not available on Google Playstore. In such a situation, many people download apps containing APK files and install the app on the smartphone. Downloading APK Final should be avoided. Sometimes apps with APK files can steal personal information of smartphone users. Apps with APK files come with risks as they are not approved by Google.

third-party apps

When we buy a new smartphone, we download many types of apps according to our need. Some people also make the mistake of downloading third party apps. Third party apps can damage your smartphone. In such a situation, experts also recommend that only apps on Google Play Store should be installed in Android smartphones. Apart from this, you can avoid this by turning off App Installation from Unknown Sources option in the Settings menu.

Apps Permission

Whenever we download an app on the smartphone, the apps ask for various permissions from them. Many users give permissions to apps without even reading it. It is better to read them than to ignore them because many apps ask for permission for your contact list, messages and storage etc.

data backup

Most of the Android users do not keep data backup of their smartphone. In such a situation, many times when the phone is lost or stolen, its data also goes along with it. Apart from this, sometimes even if the phone is formatted, its data gets lost. In this case, the data should be backed up.