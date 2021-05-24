5 biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers



Free Fire has an enormous viewers in India that actively participates in in-game occasions and consumes content material associated to the sport. Giant viewership has enabled content material creators to actively tackle this position. A few of them have achieved unprecedented numbers.

Discord servers have turn into a wonderful option to talk with their favourite content material creators and interact with fellow followers through voice, video, or textual content.

The next is a listing of the 5 biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers

Biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers

#1 Two-Facet Avid gamers

Two-Facet Avid gamers have the biggest Free Fire discord servers among the many Indian YouTubers

Two-Facet Avid gamers is a well-liked YouTube channel run by the duo of Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. The channel began in October 2018 and now boasts greater than 7.6 million subscribers and a large one billion views in complete.

Their Discord server has 425046 members and is amongst a few of the biggest servers by a Free Fire content material creator. There are quite a few voice channels that gamers can use whereas gaming.

Gamers can click on right here to go to their Discord Server.

#2 Complete Gaming

Complete Gaming has greater than 390k discord members

Complete Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is probably the most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He has achieved unprecedented numbers with a large 24.3 million subscribers and three.7 billion views. The participant was additionally on the listing of most-watched dwell streamers on the platform.

He additionally has the second biggest Free Fire Discord server with greater than 390k members. This channel is a implausible option to work together with the creator as passwords for the customized room matches can be shared on the server.

Gamers can click on right here to go to the Discord Server.

#3 Desi Avid gamers

Amitbhai has greater than 376k members on his server

Amit Sharma, aka Desi Avid gamers, is a distinguished face within the Indian Free Fire neighborhood. He has just lately surpassed the coveted milestone of 10 million subscribers on YouTube and boasts 10.1 million. The participant posts partaking movies on his channel.

His Discord server is the third-largest by way of members. He has 376808 members. Very like the Two-Facet Avid gamers’ server, there are quite a few voice channels.

Gamers can click on right here to go to the Discord Server.

#4 Gyan Gaming

Sujan Roy Mistri, in any other case referred to as Gyan Gaming, is a distinguished Indian Free Fire streamer with near 9.78 million views. He was named among the many most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020. The participant has 1.24 billion views mixed.

His Discord server, Gyan Gaming IN, has 234654 members. Gamers can apply to their guild through the server.

Gamers can click on right here to go to the Discord Server.

#5 AS Gaming

(*5*) AS Gaming is the fifth YouTuber on this listing

Sahil Rana, popularly referred to as AS Gaming, is India’s second most subscribed-to-Free Fire content material creator. He boasts 11.4 million subscribers, has near 1.2 billion views, and frequently uploads movies.

His Discord server has surpassed the 150k milestone. The server has devoted channels for various recreation modes.

Gamers can click on right here to go to the Discord Server.

Be aware: The numbers have been collected from the respective Discord servers when writing the article, and they’re topic to alter.

