5 Bollywood Actresses Who Got Paid Higher Than Their Male Co-stars

Mumbai. There has been a lot of debate in the film industry about the difference in fees paid to male-female actors. It is seen that like other fields, in the entertainment world too, actresses get very less remuneration than actors. However, there have been some occasions when female stars have got more fees than male actors. Let us know which actresses got more fees than the actors-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has also given hit films one after the other. She is also called Bollywood Queen. According to a report, there is talk of paying a fee of Rs 24 crore to the actress for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. However, later the source of the producers told that they will be given Rs 12 crore. Apart from this, they will also be given the same amount according to the budget of the movie. He was also paid more fees than actor Rajkumar Rao for the film ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’. Kangana was also paid more for ‘Rangoon’ than Shahid Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the successful actress of Bollywood’s Young Brigade, has won accolades by playing different characters. It is said that Alia was paid Rs 10 crore for the film ‘Raazi’, while Rajkumar Rao was given Rs 3 to 4 crore. Alia has also recently been paid a hefty fee for the film ‘RRR’. According to reports, he was paid Rs 50 lakh per day.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is counted among the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. His star value has also increased due to giving hit films one after the other. According to reports, he was paid more than actor Ranveer Singh for the film ‘Padmavat’. While Ranveer got a fee of Rs 7 to 8 crore, Deepika was given Rs 12 crore. Once Amitabh Bachchan also said in an interview that he was paid less than Deepika in the film ‘Piku’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor was in the news for increasing the fees for a role in a film based on a mythological story. Reports claimed that he had increased his fees to 12 crores for the role of Sita in this film. However, later the makers said that he was not given this role. Well, for the role in ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Kareena was paid more than all her co-stars. In this, about 80 lakh rupees were given to Sumit Vyas while Kareena got 7 crores as fees. It is said that even in ‘Ki and Ka’, Kareena got more fees than Arjun Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has also made her place in the industry by proving herself in every new movie. It is said that Shraddha was given a fee of Rs 7 crore for the role in the movie ‘Stree’. At the same time, Rajkumar Rao was paid 6 crores. It is believed that in the film ‘Chhichhore’, the actress was paid more than Sushant Singh Rajput.