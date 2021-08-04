5 Bollywood Actresses Whose Intimate Scenes Were Leaked

Mumbai. Many times in films, due to the demand of the story, actresses have to give intimate scenes. Many times it has happened that even before the release of the film, intimate scenes of movies get leaked. It is claimed that the makers themselves get this done. However, sometimes such scenes get leaked without any intention. Many scenes are also uploaded on pornographic websites. Let us know about the scenes of some such films which were leaked and reached porn sites.

Radhika Apte as Prachard

An intimate scene of actress Radhika Apte’s film ‘Parched’ was leaked on the internet. In this, Radhika and Dev Patel were seen doing scenes without clothes. Due to the leak of this very hot scene, the film came into the limelight. The scene was uploaded on pornographic sites before reaching theatres. Apart from this scene, Radhika gave very bold scenes in it.

Aahana Kumra – Lipstick Under My Burkha

Aahana Kumra gave intimate scenes in the film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. These scenes were leaked on the internet. The movie came into the limelight due to these scenes that went viral on social media. They were also uploaded on porn sites.

Bidita Bagh – Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ was in discussion for his bold scenes even before the release. According to reports, earlier Chitrangada Singh was cast in this movie. He alleged that he was asked to do unnecessary intimate scenes. At the same time, the director came in the middle and asked to do a scene in abusive language. Bidita Bagh was later cast in this film. Bidita also gave many intimate scenes. These scenes became quite viral.

Nandana Sen-Rangarasia

In the film ‘Rangarasia’ based on painter Raja Ravi Varma, there were bold scenes between actor Randeep Hooda and actress Nandana Sen. These intimate scenes of this film were leaked even before the release of the film. These scenes became quite viral on the internet.

Mahi Gill as Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster

Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda’s intimate scene from the film ‘Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster’ was also leaked on the internet. After this, many more scenes were also leaked one by one. Jimmy Shergill was also seen in one scene.