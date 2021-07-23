5 Bollywood Stars Who Own Lavish Private Jets, See Inside Photos What is the matter’

Mumbai. Bollywood celebs share photos and videos of their luxury items on their social media accounts. From their luxurious bungalows to luxury vehicles and expensive clothes, stars often share photos/videos with fans on their social handles. Some Bollywood stars also have their own private jets. Let’s know which stars have their private jets and see the inside glimpse-

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has given one hit film after another in the last few years, has left Salman, Shahrukh, Aamir Khan far away in terms of earnings. Forbes ranked him 52nd among the highest earning celebs in the world in the year 2020.

Akshay, who has reached the peak of success, has his own private jet. They use it to travel with family in connection with vacations and movies.

Akshay Kumar keeps on sharing photos inside and preparing for the ride in this jet on his social media.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is called the superhero of Bollywood. Compared to his contemporaries, he has no shortage of work even at this age. Amitabh travels in his own private jet.

Amitabh often shares photos of him resting in his jet.

Priyanka Chopra

If actress Priyanka Chopra is called a global actress, it will not be wrong. Priyanka often uses her private jet while coming to India from her in-laws’ USA or from London.

Since Priyanka often travels around the country and abroad, her private jet proves to be very beneficial in terms of saving time.

Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ does not have a private jet, how can this happen. Actors use it whenever they go for a holiday with their family.

Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Raj Kundra’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty has all kinds of luxury facilities. He also has his own private jet.

The actress and her husband have properties in many parts of the world.