5 Celebs Who Messed Up With Bollywood Biggies And Ruined Self Career

Mumbai. Artists have to make many efforts to stay in Bollywood. Despite this, many times the artists are unable to control themselves and get entangled with the veterans. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, the loss always lies with the budding and trying to establish a foothold. Let us tell you which actors who unknowingly or unknowingly messed with Bollywood stalwarts and damaged their careers.

Vivek Oberoi – Salman Khan

Actor Vivek Oberoi had accused Salman Khan of threatening him in a press conference in the year 2003. It is said that Vivek was dating Salman’s alleged ex Aishwarya Rai at that time. After this, he was neither seen in big movies nor in shows. Vivek’s thriving career suddenly came to a standstill. Many years later, Vivek himself admitted that what he did should not have happened.

Also read: 5 Bollywood superstars are enemies of Sunny Deol, Shahrukh Khan was angry by tearing his jeans

Arijit Singh as Salman Khan

Singer Arijit Singh had told Salman on stage in the 2014 Star Guild Awards that he was bored by the people, so he was napping on the seat. Salman did not like this thing and he started humiliating Arijit on the stage itself. After this, the song ‘Kick’ sung by Arijit was removed by Meet Brothers. Music composer Pritam did not use his voice in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. The same happened in ‘Sultan’. After this, Arijit publicly apologized to Salman. Singer suffered a lot in the affair of screwing Salman. However, now his car is back on track.

Tanushree Dutta as Nana Patekar

Actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya of misbehaving on the sets of the movie ‘Horn OK Please’ in 2008. In a press conference, Tanushree said that Ganesh Acharya is responsible for spoiling her career. In 2018, he filed a complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and others. However, after this he has not been seen in movies till now. Tanushree has been living out of the country for a long time. It is said that fed up with the threats, the actress left Mumbai. Although she comes to Mumbai on many occasions, but stays abroad.

Also read: After Salman Khan, KRK now messed with Ranbir Kapoor, said this about the character

Sushant Singh Rajput- Karan Johar-Salman Khan

After the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegations started that some Bollywood biggies had conspired under him and he was not allowed to proceed. Sushant’s gym partner Sunil Shukla had said about this that Karan Johar and Salman Khan made such a plan so that Sushant should not get films. Karan did not allow Sushant to act in any other movie till his film ‘Drive’ was completed while Jacqueline was allowed to do ‘Race 3’.

Anurag Kashyap as Salman Khan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had said on Neha Dhupia’s talk show that he had to lose many films because of Salman Khan. This incident started with ‘Tere Naam’. Anurag had said, “There were a lot of changes happening in the project, the script was changed several times. Later the producers changed and I came to know that now Salman Khan is the hero. The makers asked to direct this movie. Since the hero of the film belonged to Agra, Mathura and I myself am from UP, I did not find Salman fit for the role. Despite this, I tried to fit Salman in this role and advised him to grow hair on his chest.