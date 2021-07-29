5 Classical Albums to Hear Right Now

Sigismondo d’India was a young Italian composer at the explosively creative dawn of the 17th century, during the time of Gesualdo, Frescobaldi, Monteverdi and Caccini. While opera was still in its infancy, d’India mastered what was then the main progressive form of vocal expression: intimate chamber madrigals for one or two voices and a few instruments at most.

Fixing the lyrics – largely secular poems – with luminous clarity and shaping the music according to the mood were the main goals, which d’India achieved with unexpected harmonies and startling evocations of the emotional end. Listen, on this superb album of painful and elegant melancholy by Leonardo García Alarcón and his Cappella Mediterranea, the dry and shocking chords that accompany “Mentre che’l cor”, an intense representation of a heart ravaged by worms and flames, the organ exhaling a strange calm. The sudden switch to the next track, “Pallidetta qual viola”, gives a concise hint of the range of d’India. In “Io viddi in terra angelici costumi”, a production by Petrarch, the play and the performance reach hypnotic heights.

Joined by four other players and the sopranos Mariana Flores and Julie Roset – alternately soft as feathers and piercing – Alarcón offers 90 minutes of India, anchored by two great laments of abandoned women, Dido de Virgile and Olympia d’Arioste. But even if the other works here are without named characters, they lack nothing in liveliness of characterization. ZACHARY WOOLFE