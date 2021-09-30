5 Classical Albums To Listen To Right Now

Not all that long ago, Haydn’s piano sonatas were taken less seriously than those of Mozart and Beethoven. Certainly not so now, at least on record. Marc-Andre Hamelin did an amazing take on Hyperion nearly a decade ago, his brilliance tinged with elegance; Jean-Aflam Bavouzet’s ongoing survey on Chandos is one of the glories of the record industry of the 21st century, counting nine volumes and games that are poised and polished, as well as ideally flamboyant and suitably witty.

Paul Lewis offers a different look at Haydn, one that he hears heavily through the music of Beethoven and Schubert – although this is understandable, as this pianist’s imagery of Beethoven and Schubert has always been conceived in a classical vein. Is. The first section of Lewis’s Hayden was excellent, if perhaps a little self-serious for this composer’s absurdity. This second section – consisting of four sonatas, including Nos. 20 and 31, Aphoristic No. 51 and Symphonic No. 52 – is exceptional, confirming Lewis as our finest, most purely eloquent pianist of the great Viennese Masters. Is. David Allen

The Juilliard String Quartet: Early Columbia Recordings, 1949–56

(Sony)