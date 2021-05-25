5 controversial leaks that shook Bollywood to the core



It would not be fallacious to say Bollywood celebrities are sometimes subjected to leaks of their non-public moments. These incidents shortly translate into public trolling which make numerous noise in the trade. From Radhike Apte’s nude video to Hansika Motwani’s non-public footage, these 5 controversial leaks had shaken the Bollywood to the core. Have a look. Additionally Learn – Kinshuk Vaidya aka Sanju, Tanvi Hegde aka Fruity, Jhanak Shukla aka Karishma – 10 artists who made 2000s bearable – view pics

Radhika was fully shocked and baffled when a nude video clip from her brief movie was leaked on-line. She lately recalled the incident and mentioned that she could not go exterior her residence for atleast 4 days. It was then adopted by one other nude leaks from Anurag Kashyap’s movie Madly and Ajay Devgn produced Parched. Additionally Learn – Hansika Motwani’s hilarious tackle this VIRAL MEME of Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant will make you ROFL — watch video

When Ranbir and Katrina had flown to Ibiza, Spain to spend some high quality time collectively, they have been clicked by on-lookers. The photographs had then surfaced on the web which created fairly a stir. The leak even bothered Katrina’s ex boyfriend Salman Khan to an important extent.

When Shahid and Kareena have been courting, an MMS of then couple kissing passionately had gone viral on the web. The leak has remained one in every of the most talked about controversies in the trade.

Sara Khan’s nude bathtub pic

birthday woman sara khan’s nude video goes viral on web

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan’s nude bathtub image was by chance leaked by her sister Ayra Khan on Instagram when the two having tub collectively. Sara had deleted the video however the injury had already been carried out.

Hansika Motwani’s non-public footage

Hansika Motwani was shocked to know that her non-public footage have been leaked on-line. Reacting to the leak, she had mentioned that she could be fantastic carrying a bikini on display screen however the leak of her non-public pictures with out her consent is a breach of privateness.

