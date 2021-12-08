5 electric scooters that tension free with the rising price of petrol know price features and all the features

Electric mobility is growing rapidly in the country due to rising petrol price and environmental awareness. One of the major reasons for this is that electric two-wheelers are much cheaper than petrol-powered two-wheelers. In these, along with maintenance, the cost of charging is also very less. Due to which people save a lot in this era of inflation. If you are also thinking of buying an electric two-wheeler soon. So here we are going to tell you about some of the best electric scooters. Let’s know about them…..

OLA S1 Pro – The Ola S One Pro has a top speed of 115 kmph and a range of 181 km. It can accelerate to 40 km in three seconds and can cover 75 km in 18 minutes, while its home charging time is six and a half hours. Both these scooters from Ola have a fixed battery and come with a 750W portable charger. If we talk about its price, then the ex-showroom price starts from 1,29,999.

Gravton Quanta – Hyderabad-based startup company Gravton launched its first electric scooter Gravton Quanta in June 2021. Whose ex-showroom price is 99 thousand rupees. At the same time, the company claims that this electric scooter can cover a distance of 320 km in a single charge at a speed of 25 km per hour. Let us tell you that 3KW battery has been given in this electric scooter which generates torque of 180Nm.

Hero Electric Nyx HX – The price of this electric scooter of Hero with dual battery is about 63 thousand rupees (ex-showroom). The company claims that the scooter has a range of 165 km. A range of up to . It has a portable battery of 1.53kWh, which takes 4 to 5 hours to charge. The top speed of the scooter is 42kmph.

Pure EV Epluto – Coming with a Lithium Ion battery pack, this electric scooter gives a range of 80 kms on a single charge. Its price can be bought according to the Delhi ex-showroom for Rs 71,999. The Pure EV Epluto is powered by an air-cooled engine that delivers maximum power. It is powered by 1800w motor power, it takes 4 hours to fully charge the battery. It has a front brake disc and drum type at the rear wheel. ABS, Dual Channel, Speedometer, Digital Tripmeter are given in this scooter.

Benling Falcon LI – Benling India Benling Falcon LI price in Delhi starts from Rs.71,248 (Ex-showroom). It is available in 3 color variants Black, Red, White. This scooter gives a range of 70-75 km on a single charge. It comes with 60 V, 22 Ah battery capacity, which takes four hours on a full charge.