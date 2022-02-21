World

5 found dead in Colorado apartment; baby, adult hospitalized

Commerce City, Co. (AP) – Five adults were found dead Sunday in an Colorado apartment with a substance described as “illegal drugs,” authorities said. Another adult and a 4-month-old baby were alive inside the unit.

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said officers responded to a call from an unconscious party at the North Range Crossings apartment after entering the apartment at 3:45 p.m. They found six adults and a child.

“Although they thought most of them were unconscious, one of the parties was awake and was taken to the medical center,” he said. The child was also taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, five other people inside the apartment died,” Nichols said.

Among the three women and two men, Nichols said, “There doesn’t seem to be any blunt injury or any violent incident of any nature.”

Golden, Colorado — October 2017: A Jefferson County police car collided with traffic in Golden, Colorado.

The fire department was called in to test for a dangerous gas, and it turned out to be negative.

“There was some substance inside. We still don’t know exactly what it is,” he said.

The next step, Nichols said, is to “clean up” the apartment and then police will receive a search warrant to begin their investigation.

“Again, there were some substances that could be described as illegal drugs, but again, it would be inappropriate for me to speculate about that. I don’t know,” Nichols said. A security team was called to the scene.

He said that if there were drugs, they were bad because no one was able to get a call and call 911 for a medical emergency.

Nichols said he did not know who the dead were but that some of them lived inside the unit.

A police cruiser in Colorado Springs.

(Facebook / Colorado Springs Police Department)

The baby seems to be doing well, Nichols said, noting whether the baby is a boy or a girl. He said it was not clear if the child’s parents were among the dead adults found in the apartment.

“I hope the parents weren’t there, but I’ve been doing it for a long time … It would probably be safe to suggest that the parents were probably inside and so for the baby, it’s going to be a long time without the parents.”

He said the adult was “stimulating” and talking to police.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately available. An investigation is underway.

brighton colorado police lights

Commerce City is located about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

