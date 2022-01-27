5 Hurt, Dozens Displaced After Passaic Fire – Gadget Clock



PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple people were left injured after a fire in Passaic on Wednesday.

In total, five people were hurt — three adults and two children. They’re all being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixteen-year-old Vanessa Diaz says she began banging on doors and alerting residents to the fire at 89 Main St. around 3 p.m. She says some neighbors exited through her third-floor window and down the fire escape.

“They didn’t hear anything. Like, there was no alarm sounding … I didn’t know what I was doing, but I, I’m grateful that everyone was able to come out,” she said.

Investigators are looking into whether there were working smoke detectors.

Fire officials say the blaze, which started in a rear first-floor apartment, reached four alarms before it was under control.

“We had people trapped on the third floor. They made it to the fire escape. My personnel put ladders up and were able to make rescues off our ladder,” Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said.

Five people were rushed to a local hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and with minor injuries. Among them was Jeresis Duran’s 65-year-old grandmother.

“I just didn’t think it was my building. I got a bit closer. That’s when I stared freaking out. I started seeing ambulances going inside,” Duran said. “The only thing I could think about is my grandma.”

Duran says she spoke with her grandmother and she is doing well.

Our volunteers responded to a #fire on Main Ave in Passaic, helping 34 people in 7 families with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) January 27, 2022

Several families have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping them find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.