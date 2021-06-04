5 images clicked by astronauts on the Space Station- Technology News, Gadgetclock

5 images clicked by astronauts on the Space Station- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough are at present residing on the Worldwide Space Station. They and their fellow crew members are continuously greeted with sights of the Earth that we, mere mortals, can solely dream of. Lately, these two astronauts managed to seize and share some wonderful images of our planet with their fellow earthlings on Twitter. They shared photos of the Himalayas and Italy’s Turin, as considered from area. Listed below are a few of the current images that the astronauts on the ISS have shared with us:

Hei shared an image of The Himalayas clicked from area on his Twitter account. The beautiful picture reveals the Himalayas on a “clear, shiny day”. Hei added that he can’t get sufficient of those images.

Someplace on a transparent, shiny day in the Himalayas. I can’t get sufficient views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

Whereas the picture of the snow-covered mountains was shared by Hei, Kimbrough gave a deal with to the Italians with the image he shared. He posted an image of the northern Italian metropolis Turin as seen from area. It appears to be nighttime as lights are glowing in the image. Kimbrough confirmed it by saying “Buona Notte Italia! (Good Evening Italy)”.

Turin, Italy – a metropolis with wealthy historical past and tradition in northern Italy is straightforward to identify from @Space_Station. Buona Notte Italia! pic.twitter.com/omftGKHoOZ — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 1, 2021

Kimbrough additionally posted photos of Canada’s Montreal explaining to viewers the way to spot the Canadian Space Company (CSA) facility in the images. A number of individuals commented on their tweets, appreciating the stunning images that have been captured from area.

Whats up Montréal! Caught a glimpse of Downtown, Olympic Park & Stadium, and St Lawrence River not too long ago. When you look intently in the final picture, close to one among the runways you possibly can see the @csa_asc facility the place we go for superb coaching on the @Space_Station‘s robotic arm #Canadarm2. pic.twitter.com/tPKxgg3lIe — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 3, 2021

One other astronaut named Thomas Pesquet who’s at ISS at present typically shares images of cities and areas from area. A shocking picture of Egypt’s capital Cairo was shared by Pesquet not too long ago as a part of the #CitiesAtNight collection.

The official deal with of NASA had additionally shared a picture of Turkey’s Istanbul the place the metropolis could be seen glowing at night time. The picture was captured from the ISS because it was orbiting 263 miles above the Black Sea.

Hei is a NASA astronaut who arrived at ISS on 9 April. Shane Kimbrough, one other NASA astronaut, reached the station with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet in late April.