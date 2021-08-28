5 Income Tax Mistakes: 5 Income Tax Mistakes Can Attract Notices

1- Not filling ITR file on time The most important thing is to file your income tax return on time. This time it is September 30th. Those who do not file ITR on time are sure to get a notice from the Income Tax Department. The only way to avoid this mistake is to wait for the deadline and file your ITR as soon as possible. Many times, due to the presence of too many people on the last date, the website starts to suffer and you are not able to pay the tax even if you want to.

2- Filling wrong ITR form Even if you fill in the wrong ITR form while filing the ITR, you may still get a notice from the Income Tax Department. Which form to fill depends on your source of income and various other factors. For example, an employed business has to fill out an ITR-1 form. Similarly, those who do business or earn money in other ways have to fill different forms. Before filling out an ITR, find out from an expert which form you want to fill out. Or collect income tax information from the internet yourself.

3- Not being able to state the source of income If you did not disclose all sources of your income intentionally or by mistake, you may receive a notice from the Income Tax Department. If you earn interest from the money deposited in the account and also rent from the house, keep in mind the sources from which you are earning. It should also be noted that if any information does not match properly, there may be scrutiny. In this case, if you want to avoid notice from the income tax department, you should know the source of each of your earnings, because if you are unable to disclose the source, it will be considered black money and they will be dealt with. Accordingly you.

4- E-verification of ITR is also required If you fail to e-verify the ITR, your ITR will be invalid. In that case it cannot be processed and you get a notice from the income tax department. That is, in such a situation it is assumed that you have not filed an ITR. After paying income tax, everyone is given 120 days for e-verification. Most of the time people want to use this time, but then forget to verify. Immediately after filing the income tax return, try e-verification through Aadhaar OTP, which will take only a few seconds.

5- Separate information in income and TDS Through Form 26AS, you know how much tax is levied on all your sources of income. This information is available based on your PAN. In this case, you need to compare your Form 16 and Form 26AS. If there is no match, you may receive a notification. Before filing an ITR, calculate the two and if there is any shortcoming, check why it is there and correct it and file the ITR.

