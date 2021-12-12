5 lakhs guaranteed under DICGS in case of bank sinking, PM said – 98% of account holders are under DICGS: Deposit insurance reforms to instill confidence in people on banking sector: BJP NDA PM Narendra Modi Guaranteed back up to lakhs, PM said – 98% of account holders are in this range

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that now depositors’ money does not sink when banks sink and their deposits are paid in a time bound manner. Addressing the ‘Depositor First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 lakh’ program at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, he said there was a time when depositors struggled to get their money back from stressed banks. Was. The poor, middle class struggled with this problem for years.

Modi said, “If banks have to be saved, depositors have to be protected. We have given this protection to the depositors by saving the banks.” According to him, “The motivation behind the guarantee of deposit insurance payment is the depositors. Rs 1,300 crore has been paid to one lakh depositors in a year. The PM said that the government has changed the law so that depositors are paid their deposits in a time bound manner when banks are closed.

The PM said that the government has increased the amount of depositors from stressed banks from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. It covers 98 percent of account holders. Deposits of Rs 76 crore in banks come under the ambit of guaranteed time bound deposit insurance payment within 90 days. On reforms in the banking sector, the Prime Minister said that small banks are being merged with large public sector banks to enable them, increase their efficiency and transparency. Women are getting the most benefit of financial inclusion and easy access to credit.

Will help in trusting banks- Goyal Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “A total of 17 banks have failed to return money to their depositors. The deposit amount of Rs 1 lakh has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. The time taken under the deposit insurance loan guarantee scheme was eight to nine years, which has been reduced to 90 days. He further said – about 98 percent deposit accounts will benefit from this scheme. This will help Indians to trust the banks.

“With the desire to earn high returns, vigilance is also needed”: Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das warned investors on Sunday. He said in the program ‘Depositor First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment of Rs 5 lakh’, he has said that he needs to be careful while trying to get higher returns. This is because high returns also carry high risk. According to the governor, the RBI is committed to ensuring the strength and combative capability of the banking system.