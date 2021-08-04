5 Minutes That Will Make You Love Stravinsky

In the past, we have chosen the approximately five minutes we played to make our friends fall in love with classical music, piano, opera, cello, Mozart, 21st century composers, violin, baroque music, sopranos, Beethoven, flute, quartets with strings, tenors, Brahms, choral music, percussions and symphonies.

Now we want to convince these curious friends to love Igor Stravinsky, perhaps the 20th century’s most extensive and influential composer, and an inspiration for some of George Balanchine’s ballet masterpieces. We hope that you will find a lot here to discover and enjoy; leave your favorites in the comments.

◆ ◆ ◆

Xian Zhang, conductor

Thinking of Stravinsky, the first thing that comes to mind is the beginning of the second part of “The Rite of Spring” – “The Sacrifice”. I remember the video Leonard Bernstein made rehearsing it, and its powerful use in Disney’s “Fantasia” as dinosaurs roam the earth. It’s a calm, tense moment after all the before and after decibels. Seeing Bernstein rehearse, and hearing him conduct this passage, highlights what is so special and alive about this part of the score. To my ears, this is the best example of how primitive, intuitive and wild music could be at the turn of the 20th century.