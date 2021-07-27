5 Mistakes On Whatsapp Can Ban Your Whatsapp Account

Making some mistakes on WhatsApp can cost the user heavily. His WhatsApp account can be banned. Even some mistakes can lead to jail.

Whatsapp is one of the most used messaging apps. On WhatsApp, people send messages, videos and audio files to each other. However, there are many things in it that many people do not know about. Making some mistakes on WhatsApp can cost the user heavily. His WhatsApp account can be banned. Even some mistakes can lead to jail. Recently, WhatsApp has banned more than 20 lakh accounts in India. Today we will tell you in this article that due to which mistakes your WhatsApp account can also be banned.

Do not send obscene content and spam messages

Many people send spam messages to thousands of people on WhatsApp in large numbers. You should keep in mind that do not send a large number of spam messages to anyone on WhatsApp. If someone reports a spam message, then the number of the sender of the message is tracked first. After this, the company can also ban the account of the sender of the spam message. At the same time, do not send obscene content to anyone on WhatsApp. The account is blocked immediately for sending obscene content. On the other hand, if a user sends or forwards child porn content, then he can also be jailed.

try to hack whatsapp account

If a user tries to hack someone’s WhatsApp account, then it is also a big crime. If someone hacks or tries to hack your WhatsApp account, then you can complain to the cyber cell. After this, a legal notice can be sent to the accused who hacked the WhatsApp account.

third party apps

If a user uses a third party app on WhatsApp, then his account can be banned on it. There are many types of third party apps on the App Store, but experts also recommend not using third party apps because they put users at risk of privacy. WhatsApp does scanning every month. If a user is caught using third party apps then he is banned. However, the account can be restarted after the review.

riotous or communal messages

It is also an offense to circulate riotous or communal messages on WhatsApp. Action can be taken against the user sending such messages. The government has also become strict about this. The WhatsApp account of such users can be banned on the complaint of security agencies.

copyright rules

If a movie or such content is shared on WhatsApp, which has copyright, then the account can be banned. The user can also be jailed for complaining about it. WhatsApp accounts are banned either permanently or temporarily. Permanently banned accounts are banned forever. At the same time, the account can be restarted after review in Temporary.