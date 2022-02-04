5 MLB pitchers on witness list for trial over Tyler Skaggs’ death



Five major league pitcher government witnesses are on trial for the trial of a former Los Angeles employee who was accused of supplying drugs to Angels pitcher Tyler Scags that caused his excessive death.

Boston’s Garrett Richards, who spent his first eight major league seasons with the Angels, will testify that Eric Prescott once asked him for unused oxycodone pills, according to a filing with federal prosecutors posted Thursday.

K’s trial is set to begin in Fort Worth on Tuesday after several adjournments. Skaggs’s death has led to allegations of drug distribution and drug conspiracy against him. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and 20 years in prison, respectively.

Attorneys on both sides did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Who has been liberated in his own recognition.

Andrew Heiney of the New York Yankees, a close friend of the Scags when they were classmates, is on the witness list along with Cam Bedrosian, Matt Harvey and Blake Parker, along with three other former Angels.

All five pitchers on the list were with the Angels at some point during the 2017-19 season, when prosecutors complained that K received oxycodone pills and distributed them among the Scags and other players.

Bedrosian, Harvey and Parker are among those who will testify that K distributed drugs to Scags and other players, according to government filings.

The 27-year-old Scags was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of the four-match series against the Texas Rangers. The first game is postponed.

A coroner’s report said Scags died of suffocation in his vomit with a toxic mixture of alcohol and fentanyl and oxycodone drugs in his system, which he is accused of supplying.

The government filing says Henny will testify about his efforts to reach the scags the day he is found dead and there is an interaction between K and the scags.

Henny and Bedrosian, who moved to Cincinnati, Oakland and Philadelphia last year, have been with the Angels for three seasons covering allegations against K. Richards moved to San Diego in the free agency before the third season, 2019.

Harvey’s only year with the Angels was 2019 Blake Parker played for Los Angeles in 2017-18

Who was Angels Director of Communications, and he served as their public relations liaison on many road trips. He was put on leave shortly after Scags’ death, and did not return to the team.

According to the court filing, K spent nearly a month in drug rehab for oxycodone use in April 2019, just over two months before Scags died. Who was on that Texas tour.

Team officials said they were not aware that Scags was an opioid user and did not know if any staff members were supplying drugs to the players.