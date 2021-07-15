5 most awaited contents from Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma update

Uncategorized

Genshin Impact version 2.0 is just around the corner, and players cannot hold back their excitement. Various new features were mentioned in Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream that made fans burst with joy. From new places to explore to new characters to play, each one of them is hyped to a new level.MiHoYo, the publisher of Genshin Impact, has revealed that the Genshin Impact 2.0 update will be released on July 21nd, 2021. That is a week starting from today. Read More: 5 tips to spend original resin wisely in Genshin Impact5 Most Awaited Contents From Genshin Impact V2.01) New questsIn the upcoming Inazuma update, players will have the opportunity to play several new quests. From Archon Quests, Story Quests, and new World Quests.There will be 2 Archon Quests in Inazuma. The first one is Chapter II: Act I “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia.” The second one is Chapter II: Act II “Stilness, the Sublimation of Shadow.” In these quests, players will have more in-depth contact with Electro Archon ‘Raiden Shogun.’ The Archon Quest may explain as to why the Electro Archon are so adamant to pursue “eternity.” Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)For the Story Quest, it is confirmed that both of the new playable 5-star characters, Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya, will have their own Story Quest. Story Quest is tailored for 5-star characters, so the new 4-star character Sayu will not have a Story Quest. Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya (Image via Mihoyo)Read More: 5 reasons why Genshin Impact players should wish on Ayaka banner2) New characters[2.0 Render] Characters of Inazuma -We couldn’t fit Sayu and Ayaka on here, sorry 😆We do not know if “Kokomi” has replaced “Mimi” or if she is a brand new character. All of these are subject to change. #ProjectCelestia pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/UVMqvMswtl— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021From Genshin Impact version 2.0 trailer alone, there are 9 new characters that were introduced. 3 out 9 characters will be playable in version 2.0 while the other 6 characters were only introduced as an important figure in Inazuma.3 of the new playable characters are Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu. Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)Kamisato AyakaKamisato Ayaka is the daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan. By status, Ayaka is a person of high standing. However, instead of staying in her room, she decided to travel all around Inazuma and interact with the common folks. Her gentle and elegant demeanor gains her the title of “Shirasagi Himegimi.” She will be added as a five-star Cryo sword user in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0. Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)YoimiyaYoimiya is the owner of Naganohara Fireworks and known as the “Queen of the Summer Festival” by local Inazuman. Yoimiya is an expert in creating fireworks that can linger in people’s hearts even after the fireworks have faded. While she behaves almost child-like, she is very passionate about the things she loves and is a chatty individual. In Genshin Impact version 2.0 update, Yoimiya will be added as another five-star character and a Pyro archer. Sayu in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo) SayuSayu is the new 4-star character, a wielder of claymore and Anemo Vision. Sayu is a ninja from the Shiyuumatsu-Ban and very skilled in various mystical ninjutsu. However, her hard-earned skills were mostly used for her to slack off and sleep wherever she could. She may look apathetic with her expressionless face, but she is just tired after sleeping for a long time.The remaining 6 characters are Raiden Shogun, Thoma, Kujou Sara, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Gorou and Yae Miko. It is unknown whether these characters will become playable in future versions of Genshin Impact. Raiden Shogun (Electro Archon) in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)Raiden ShogunRaiden Shogun is the Electro Archon that resided in Inazuma. She is introduced as someone who is cold and a frigid character. Aside from that, Raiden Shogun is also known by players as the Archon who are currently pursuing “eternity”. In Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer, she had one scene that confirmed she was a sword wielder. Thoma in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)ThomaThoma has blond hair, which is eye-catching and very unique in Inazuma. He is said to be very observant of people and keep his identity as a mystery. Thoma is also mentioned to have some connection with Kamisato siblings, especially since he is the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan. Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)Kujou SaraKujou Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan of the Tenryou Commission. As a tengu warrior and a general, she is very loyal towards the Electro Archon. In Genshin Impact version 2.0 trailer, she can be seen wielding a bow with a purple glow around her arrow, controlling her armies to fight the Sangonomiya resistance. This hints the player that Kujou Sara is an archer with Electro Vision. Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)Sangonomiya KokomiSangonomiya Kokomi is the leader of the Sangonomiya resistance. This resistance group is rallied together by people who fear losing their Visions. Kokomi is not only a leader, but she is also a wise military advisor, despite her delicate appearance. Gorou in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)Gorou Gorou is a general of the Sanganomiya troops. His especially eye-catching ears and tails caught many players’ interest. Gorou’s youthful looks hide his fierce attitudes when in battle and is mentioned to be dependable during critical situations. Gorou had a scene in Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer where he is seen wielding a bow and a Geo Vision behind his neck. Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)Yae MikoThe last character that was introduced is Yae Miko. She is the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine. Behind her beautiful and graceful appearance, she is said to be very cunning and intelligent. Her first appearance was during the Genshin Impact Chinese livestream version 1.5.Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka’s constellations, passive talents and ascension stats explained3) New EnemiesMultiple new enemies are also shown in Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream. There will be two new World Bosses, a Pyro Hypostasis and a Perpetual Mechanical Array. Aside from that, there are also multiple new Elite Boss and normal enemies such as Mirror Maiden, Samurai Ronin, Ruin Sentinel, Thunderhelm Lawachurl, Electro Abyss Mage and Electro Samachurl. According to leaks from Honey Impact, the two new World Bosses, Pyro Hypostasis and Perpetual Mechanical Array, are important to the new 5-star characters. Pyro Hypostasis was told to drop the materials for Yoimiya. Meanwhile, the Perpetual Mechanical Array was claimed to drop the materials needed for Kamisato Ayaka. Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo) Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo) Mirror Maiden in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo) Samurai Ronin in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo) Ruin Sentinel in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)For more detailed information regarding these new enemies, players can read from the following post: Genshin Impact Upcoming New Enemies in Version 2.0Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 will let players choose a preferred 5-star weapon to wish for, starting next banner4) New additions in Serenitea pot Tubby in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo) The ‘Gardening Gameplay’ will be added to the Sereniteea Pot system in Genshin Impact 2.0. After finishing a certain quest, players will gain a gadget Seed Dispensary from Madame Ping. With this gadget equipped, players can obtain seeds when picking a flower in the open world.With these seeds, players are able to grow plants in their Serenitea Pot. Different seeds collected will grow different types of plants. This feature can reduce players’ burden to farm flowers that will be used as an ancension material for some characters.For more detailed information about the gameplay details, players can check the following post: Genshin Impact 2.0 to add Gardening in Serenitea Pot: Gameplay details revealed Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 Primogems guide: How to get 15000 free Primogems in 2.0 update5) Puzzles, Exploration and new co-op DomainsWith Inazuma coming in Genshin Impact version 2.0, a new map with lots of puzzles and exploration will naturally be released as well.Full 2.0 English map, this time with the actual English names from in gameWe also added names next to the event markers (these won’t be present on the actual map with release)The map itself is taken from the latest beta update however it’s still subject to change pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/cxDLoIKxeR— WangshengFP (@WangshengFP) July 4, 2021From the maps leaked by WangshengFP, Inazuma looks as big as Mondstadt. There are bound to be multiple puzzles that will reward players with Primogems. The good news is, according to the livestream, Electro Traveler is enough to complete every puzzle in Inazuma. This greatly ceases the burden of new players with limited characters.Not sure if this is necessarily new information, but you can complete every Inazuma puzzle by just using the TravelerThe exploration is really well designed #原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/fZ3JHsPTH4— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 12, 2021Aside from the new puzzles, there will also be a new Domain for the new 5-star artifact. In Genshin Impact version 2.0 livestream, only two new domains were shown, and it matches the number of new artifacts set. 