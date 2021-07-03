5 Most Expensive Divorce In Bollywood Industry – 5 Most Expensive Divorce Of Bollywood, This Actor Had To Pay Rs 380 Crore For Divorce

New Delhi. As much as Bollywood celebrities remain in the headlines for their live life, more than that they remain in the discussion about their broken relationships. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce is making the most headlines at this time. This is not the first time that the news of divorce has come to the fore in the celebs of the film industry, even before that. Many Bollywood stars have got divorced and in return have paid a hefty amount to their partner. Let’s take a look at some such celebs…

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne’s divorce remains on everyone’s heart even today. Because this divorce was one of the most expensive divorces in the world. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne were married in the year 2000 but due to the news of the affair with Kangana Ranaut, there was a rift between the couple and became the reason for divorce. It is said that after taking Sussanne Khan from Hrithik, Rs 400 crore was demanded as alimony, out of which Rs 380 crore was given to him.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist, got divorced from his first wife in the year 2002. While the first marriage, he went against his family and married Reena Dutta in the year 1986. But within a few years, the distance started coming between the two and in the year 2002, the couple got divorced. For this divorce, Aamir had to pay a huge amount of Rs 50 crore as compensation.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Like other celebs, Saif and Amrita’s divorce was also very much discussed. After 13 years of marrying 13-year-old Amrita, Saif had decided to separate from Amrita. During an interview, Saif had revealed that after getting divorced, he was demanded Rs 5 crore as alimony, out of which he has paid Rs 2.5 crore. Along with this, he also gives 1 lakh rupees to Amrita every month to take care of the children.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan and Adhuna’s divorce did not make a lot of headlines. Farhan and Adhuna carried on their relationship for 16 years. After that decided to separate. After getting divorced, Adhuna demanded to take a bungalow built in 1000 square feet located in Mumbai. Apart from this, Farhan has to pay a hefty amount to Adhuna every month to take care of his daughter.

Aditya Chopra and Payal Khanna

Famous film producer Aditya Chopra had to pay a hefty amount of 50 crores to get divorce from his first wife Payal to marry Rani Mukerji. With this, Aditya’s divorce also became one of the most expensive divorces in the country.