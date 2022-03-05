5 people injured after fast-moving fire breaks out in Long Island City building



LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) — Five people were injured in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 40-02 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

ALSO READ | ‘It defies common sense’: MTA chief outraged after NYC feces assault suspect released

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11616016"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11616016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The man accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station has been released from prison again after he was rearrested in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in September.

———-

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo