5 people injured after fast-moving fire breaks out in Long Island City building
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) — Five people were injured in a fast-moving fire in Queens.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 40-02 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.
There is no word yet on what started the fire.
