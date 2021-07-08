5 Players to Watch at the Scottish Open

This week’s Scottish Open features a great squad of players, and it’s easy to see why.

The tournament serves as the tune-up for next week’s British Open, giving players the opportunity to acclimatize to the challenges of links golf, played on courses on sandy soil near a coastline. Among those who will be in Scotland: world No. 1 Jon Rahm, winner of the US Open last month; # 3 Justin Thomas; and No. 4 Collin Morikawa.

A number of top England players will also compete, including Tyrrell Hatton (10), Matthew Fitzpatrick (23), Lee Westwood (28) and Tommy Fleetwood (33).

Here are five other golfers to watch out for.

Sc Chaudele, a No.5-ranked American, was racing at the US Open in June, finishing tied for seventh.

He’s having another solid season on the PGA Tour. In 17 starts, he compiled seven Top 10s.

In April, ScHotele had a late run in the Masters final round, coming within two strokes of leader and future champion Hideki Matsuyama. ScHotele, however, then made a triple bogey on No.16 after throwing his tee shot into the water. He ended up tied for third place.