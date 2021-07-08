5 Players to Watch at the Scottish Open
This week’s Scottish Open features a great squad of players, and it’s easy to see why.
The tournament serves as the tune-up for next week’s British Open, giving players the opportunity to acclimatize to the challenges of links golf, played on courses on sandy soil near a coastline. Among those who will be in Scotland: world No. 1 Jon Rahm, winner of the US Open last month; # 3 Justin Thomas; and No. 4 Collin Morikawa.
A number of top England players will also compete, including Tyrrell Hatton (10), Matthew Fitzpatrick (23), Lee Westwood (28) and Tommy Fleetwood (33).
Here are five other golfers to watch out for.
Sc Chaudele, a No.5-ranked American, was racing at the US Open in June, finishing tied for seventh.
He’s having another solid season on the PGA Tour. In 17 starts, he compiled seven Top 10s.
In April, ScHotele had a late run in the Masters final round, coming within two strokes of leader and future champion Hideki Matsuyama. ScHotele, however, then made a triple bogey on No.16 after throwing his tee shot into the water. He ended up tied for third place.
At 27, ScHotele is on the list of young talents likely to be a factor for years to come. Tour Rookie of the Year in 2017, he won four tournaments, including the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions.
ScHotele will make his first start at the Scottish Open. His last appearance in Scotland was at the British Open 2018. He finished tied for second, two strokes behind the winner, Francesco Molinari.
Scottie Scheffler
At 25, Scheffler of the United States is on the same list as ScHotele.
Since Scheffler turned pro in 2018, he has competed in six majors, posting three Top 10. His best result was a tie for fourth in the 2020 PGA Championship.
Scheffler, like ScHotele, certainly had his chances at the US Open. Before the final round, he was only three strokes behind, but ended up tied for seventh.
Ranked No.19, he’s got plenty of distance – averaging over 304 yards – and his fair share of birdies, tied for sixth on the PGA Tour at 4.37 per lap.
Earlier this year, he missed the cut in consecutive weeks at the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.
Since then, in 15 appearances, he has scored seven Top 10s, including a second at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and a third at the Memorial Tournament.
Scheffler will also play the Scottish Open for the first time.
Richard bland
Bland, 48, is unlikely to walk away with the winner’s trophy on Sunday. Although after what has happened in recent months, the England player is definitely worth watching.
In May, Bland became the oldest winner for the first time on the European Tour, beating Guido Migliozzi in the playoffs to win the Betfred British Masters. For Bland, who turned pro in 1996, victory came in his 478th appearance on the tour. He only did one bogey during the whole tournament.
Then, at the US Open, he posted rounds of 70s and 67s to grab some of the lead halfway through. Phil Mickelson’s PGA win at 50 this year was quite a story, but what Bland achieved was even more astonishing.
Bland, ranked No. 105, was unable to continue this weekend. He shot 77 and 78 to tie for 50th. Earlier this month, he tied for fourth at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
Ian poulter
There isn’t much to indicate that Poulter of England is about to do anything special.
In his last three starts on the PGA Tour, he has failed to finish better than a tie for 25th place at the Palmetto Championship in Congaree.
However, in May he finished third at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and it’s a year for the Ryder Cup, which means there should be extra motivation to get him to be at his best over the years. next months to make the European team again. .
As of now, Poulter, 45, has not accumulated enough points to qualify for the European Ryder Cup squad, which kicks off at the end of September.
Still, given his record in the event – in his six appearances Poulter has gone 14-6-2 – he has an excellent chance of being one of the picks that the captain of the team, Padraig Harrington, will do to complete their roster.
Poulter tied for sixth at last year’s Scottish Open.
Martin kaymer
It’s easy to forget that Kaymer, 36, of Germany, is a two-time major winner (2010 PGA Championship and 2014 US Open) and a former world No.1 player. He hasn’t won a tournament since the US Open, where he won by eight strokes.
Lately, however, it has been showing some signs that the drought may be over soon.
In April at the Austrian Golf Open he finished third, and at last month’s BMW International Open he finished with a 64, including 10 birdies, to finish second, two strokes behind the winner.
Kaymer’s performance at the US Open was also promising. After opening with a six-over of 77, he clocked rounds of 68 and 69 to tie for 26th. It was his best performance in a major tournament since the Masters 2017.
#Players #Watch #Scottish #Open
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.