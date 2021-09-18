5 Pros In The Concert Trench On Getting Back To Work (Carefully)

We were really concerned that people would be on their worst behavior. But for the most part, everyone is very well behaved. Everyone is excited to talk to the bartender and talk to us, because they’ve missed out on talking to people other than their friends and family for so long. Lots of regular people are coming back – I already knew their faces, and got familiar with them, but everyone’s got closer, because no one wants to take that social interaction lightly.

One of the cool things that actually makes my job a little easier on the technical side is that bands aren’t played in really, really loud environments for long periods of time. They are playing quieter than before, which brings down the entire noise floor on stage. Most of us are coming back with a fresh outlook after several months of not working. When bands were loaded, it used to sound like a hassle – but now, whenever we have a band loaded, I’m excited to run around, and lift heavy things, and crazy things like that . It reminds me that we are back at this.

Don Muzquiz, Production Manager of Alanis Morissette

Part of my job is to avoid surprises. It’s not about the noise, or the news, or the hype or whatever you want to believe or support. It’s about whether someone gets sick or not.

Everything is affected, because when we go to a city you have to involve a lot of local workers at the venues. Some artists who have been touring regularly have reduced their production. Each visit will have its own restrictions or requests, but we are requesting that all local staff be vaccinated, and that everyone wears a mask, vaccinated or not, throughout the day. It’s just taking every precaution – you’re trying to defend as much as you can, because there are too many people traveling in confined spaces in your buses at once.

I think the biggest thing for everyone is that access to backstage is going to be almost zero, in the case of someone who isn’t working. Any kind of meeting with anyone who is not on the job staff or tour staff is probably not going to happen. There is no fluff, no extra people, not a single man just to carry the towels.

I can’t speak for everyone, but I think the overall feeling is that the cast is excited to get back what they love. If there’s a panic, it’s really about being able to make it through the tour without any problems. In total, with the initial acts, we are about 85 people traveling together, and we have to interact with local activists in different cities every day. The goal isn’t to make anyone sick, because then it’s just a domino effect.