5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput died in a road accident. truck collided

6 people died in a road accident in Lakhisarai district of Bihar. At the same time, 2 people have been badly injured in this incident. It is being told that 5 people who died were relatives of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The driver also died in this accident. According to reports, there was a strong collision between the Sumo and the truck.

One of the victims of the accident was Laljit Singh, brother-in-law of Sushant’s brother-in-law, posted as ADGP in Haryana (Laljit Singh, brother-in-law of Sushant’s brother-in-law ADG Omprakash Singh). His two sons and two daughters also died on the spot in this accident. At the same time, a person named Valmiki Singh, who was injured in the incident, died on his way to Patna for treatment.

Those killed in the accident include Laljit Singh, Bhagina Nemani Singh alias Amit Shankar, Ramchandra Singh, Bhagina Devi Devki, Daisy Kumari and driver Chetan Kumar.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning on the Sheikhpura-Sikandara road in Pipra village of Halsi police station area. All of them were returning to Jamui from a sumo car after attending a cremation, when their car collided with the truck. It is being told about this accident that happened at 6.10 in the morning that the truck and Tata Sumo collided so fast that the people in the Sumo died on the spot.

It is being told that the Tata Sumo and the truck collided from the front. This truck was going towards Patna. At the same time, people traveling in Tata Sumo were going to Jamui Khaira. According to reports, Laljit Singh, who was killed in the accident, had come to attend the cremation of his wife.

Laljit Singh lived in Patna with his entire family. After the death of his wife, he was going to the village for the thirteenth. At that time there were 15 people in different vehicles. One of these sumo became a victim of an accident in which 5 members of the family died.

The post Traumatic death of 5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput in road accident! The collision with the truck appeared first on Jansatta.

#relatives #Sushant #Singh #Rajput #died #road #accident #truck #collided