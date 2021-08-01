5 Rules Related To Banking Finance Change From Today, Know Details

New Delhi. With today August 1, many rules related to banking and finance have changed. Due to this, there will be a big impact on the pocket of the common man. It is quite possible that you may have to pay a penalty for disobeying any rule, so read all these rules carefully.

1. Salary will come in bank account even on holiday

Till July 2021, due to Sunday or any other government holiday, no money-related work could be done in banks. In such a situation, people whose salary comes in the bank account, they also had to wait for a day after salary for such a situation, but now it will not happen. From August 1, 2021, even if there is a Sunday or any other bank holiday, the money of salary and pension will be able to come to your bank account. The Reserve Bank of India had recently announced that the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) would work round the clock, seven days a week. Through this, salary, pension, interest etc. are paid.

2. Withdrawing money from ATM will be expensive

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the charges on ATM transactions from August 1. Interchange fee has been increased from Rs.15 to Rs.2 for financial transactions to Rs.17 and for non-financial transactions from Rs.5 to Rs.1. The increased rates have also come into effect from today itself. In such a situation, withdrawing money from ATM is also going to be expensive now.

3. If tax liability is not paid then penalty will have to be given

If even after deducting TDS or advance tax for the financial year 2020-21, your tax liability is more than one lakh rupees and you have not paid it till 31 July 2021, then under section 234A of Income Tax, you will get one every month. Penalty has to be paid at the rate of percentage.

4. New prices of cylinders will also be released

The prices of LPG gas cylinders are fixed on the first of every month. In such a situation, if the price of LPG gas cylinder is increased today, then you may have to pay extra money for cooking gas. However, it can be announced by evening.

5. Bank facilities will come home

Doorstep services of India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) were available free of cost till now but now the bank has announced to charge for these services. Now to avail the services of India Post Payment Bank, customers will have to pay Rs 20 plus GST.

5. ICICI Bank’s services become expensive

Private sector bank ICICI has increased the charges for some of its services. The customers of the bank will have to pay a charge of Rs 150 for using ATM more than four times every month, Rs 5 per thousand per transaction of Rs 1 lakh per month at home branch. Apart from this, the charges related to check book have also changed. After 25 cheques, Rs 20 will be charged for every ten cheques.