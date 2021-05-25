5 rumors about E3 2021 that are too good to be true



After final 12 months’s cancelation, E3 2021 will witness a number of recreation builders and publishers from everywhere in the gaming trade becoming a member of arms within the gaming’s largest expo.

E3 2021 is the largest gaming occasion in two years, and followers’ expectations are sky-high. Be it corporations re-hashing their earlier IPs or developing with new titles for pre-existing franchises, many issues are positive to catch followers off-guard.

Simply as Bethesda abruptly revealed Elder Scroll VI in E3 2019, or Keanu Reeves abruptly appeared on stage to promote Cyberpunk 2077, E3 2021 would possibly see its justifiable share of surprises as nicely.

After a year-long hole, there are a number of elements or bulletins in E3 2021 that can fairly actually break the web. Right here are the highest 5 rumors about E3 2021 that may catch followers off-guard.

5 rumors about E3 2021

Whereas there stays a number of speculations over the web about random leaks surfacing on the worldwide net, followers can single out a couple of of them primarily based on the affect it might probably have on the trade.

1) Remaining Fantasy XVI could come to XBOX Sport Cross

Remaining Fantasy XVI si set to launch (Picture through PlayStation)

The newest installment within the huge Remaining Fantasy collection, although fairly just lately introduced, is rumored to be underway for a reveal. However what intrigued the followers extra is that Remaining Fantasy XVI may be coming to PC as nicely.

The sport was first introduced to be a PlayStation unique, coming for the next-gen PS5. However a leaked & deleted gameplay trailer confirmed that FFXVI is about to be launched for the PC as nicely. The video was deleted as PlayStation Australia’s PS5 webstore had to make clear that the sport was a timed unique. Relating to this example, Sq. Enix, the builders of FFXVI, instructed IGN,

“We’ve got no additional data on if Remaining Fantasy XVI will be launched on platforms apart from the PS5.”

Although no affirmation is given, there’s nonetheless an opportunity for Sq. Enix to announce a attainable tie-up with XBOX to embrace FFXVI within the XBOX Sport Cross for E3 2021.

2) Cyberpunk 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 (Picture through CD Projekt Crimson)

Because the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077, the followers of the Poland-based recreation improvement firm CD Projekt Crimson waited with nice anticipation. After numerous delays and controversies across the work tradition of the corporate, followers have been rising suspicious about the standard of the sport.

After final 12 months’s launch, the sport acquired a heavy quantity of criticism due to clunky recreation mechanics and numerous quantities of bugs not permitting a participant to progress via the sport as they wished.

The one means ahead for CD Projekt Crimson is to hold engaged on hotfixes and weblog posts for the sport till they lastly transfer on. Whereas followers of Cyberpunk 2077 have are past annoyed and have given up on the sport, one of the best ways for CDPR to flip issues round is to announce a large overhaul of their IP by asserting Cyberpunk 2.0 within the coming E3 2021.

3) XBOX confirming SEGA buyout rumors

(*5*) SEGA in an enormous cope with XBOX (Picture through SEGA)

With Sony backing out of E3 2021, it leaves the premise for XBOX to swoop in and take the glory of their title. Because the next-gen PS5, not promoting as anticipated within the Japanese market, and Sony pulling out their HQ to America, the Japanese market is up for grabs.

XBOX is infamous for banking time exclusives below their banner. Every week earlier than their presentation in E3 2019, XBOX introduced Double High-quality would be becoming a member of arms.

With completely different exclusives from a earlier time already becoming a member of the XBOX Sport Cross, akin to Sonic 2006 and a former PlayStation unique Yakuza. With the Japanese market up for grabs, the rumors of SEGA being in talks with XBOX may assist them safe the following Kojima recreation for them. This might certainly spark some fires amongst followers of the Japanese gaming trade, because the E3 2021 is coming to fruition.

4) Bethesda showcasing Starfield gameplay and confirming XBOX exclusivity

Starfield may obtain a characteristic at E3 2021 (Picture through Bethesda)

Not too long ago, Bethesda shook arms with XBOX, permitting XBOX Sport Cross to embrace some all-time favorites of the corporate akin to Doom, The Elder Scroll collection, Fallout franchise, and so forth.

The largest eye-catcher, nevertheless, will be a characteristic within the upcoming E3 2021. Whereas many questions stay about what is going to be showcased, it’ll exceed followers’ expectations if some Starfield gameplay is revealed as E3 2021 looms nearer.

Because the acquisition of Bethesda happened, video games akin to Starfield and The Elder Scroll VI may obtain attainable options in E3 2021, in addition to a attainable affirmation on all their video games being XBOX unique sooner or later. The vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft and the pinnacle of XBOX model, Phil Spencer additionally teased the trade concerning exclusivity saying:

That is about delivering nice unique video games for you that ship on platforms the place Sport Cross exists.

Rockstar asserting GTA 6 or a brand new IP

Will Rockstar bouce again? (Picture through Rockstar Video games)

Rockstar is a big when it comes to the gaming trade, gifting followers a number of evergreen titles such because the Grant Theft Auto (GTA) franchise, Crimson Lifeless Redemption 1 and a couple of, Manhunt, and the Max Payne collection.

They’ve continued to port GTAV via three current console platforms. Following Dan Houser’s departure from Rockstar, the particular person chargeable for all that the followers of this firm know to exist, the way forward for Rockstar Video games has develop into fairly unsure.

Whereas Rockstar continues to be working tirelessly on GTA On-line, it might be huge information in the event that they announce the following iteration of GTA, GTA 6 or fairly provide you with a brand new IP to characteristic at E3 2021.

Signal In/ Signal Up to Reply









