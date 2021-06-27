5 Safety Tips For Secure Internet Browsing – Keep these 5 things in mind while using the Internet, there will be no security related threat

Due to the Internet, many times we have to face problems like data theft and privacy related. Many people also become victims of fraud on the Internet. Many times they lose their money by falling into the trap of hackers.

1. Use Incognito Mode

While using the Internet, a web browser should be used in Incognito mode. This keeps the browsing history private. Internet browsing is safe and secure in Incognito mode. In incognito mode, the user’s history, temporary files and cookies are hidden.

2. Keep Location Access Turned Off

Whenever you use an app, keep one thing in mind that many apps track the user’s live location without any need. In such a situation, if the location access permission starts popping up on the screen while using the app, then do not accept it. For this, go to the phone’s settings and disable location access.

3. Do not save credit-debit card information

Nowadays the trend of online banking and online payment has increased. Many times people save their credit or debit card information there while doing online. But keep in mind that payment card information should not be saved on websites. With this hackers can break into your bank account.

4. Use Different Passwords

At the same time, keep changing your password regularly to keep your account safe on the Internet. Also, make sure that no one knows about your password. Instead of using the same password for multiple sites and apps, use different passwords.

5. Select Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Users should use a reliable VPN to enhance their online security. VPN provides privacy to the users. It gives a different IP address to the user, which helps the user to hide his online activity.