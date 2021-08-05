5 Science-Fiction Movies to Stream Now

And such is the fate of the title ship, which quickly loses power and communications during a three-week journey from Earth to Mars, then spends years drifting through space.

Based on Harry Martinson’s 1956 poem, Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja’s film emulates ellipses and its source material’s disregard for explanations, not to mention plausibility: it will likely frustrate pragmatic viewers and reward those who fail. interested in existential ruminations.

The main character is a calm woman (Emelie Garbers) who operates the Mima, a kind of holodeck that accesses people’s memories to invoke the bucolic views of “the Earth as it once was”. As time passes on the stranded ship, once a temple of consumerism and senseless distraction (some interiors have been shot in shopping malls), she watches relationships form and test each other (including her own), obscurantist cults. appear, despair spreads. It’s a dark, haunting movie that casts a surprisingly powerful spell.

“James against his future me”

Stream it on Hulu.