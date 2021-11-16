5 star safety rating SUV Tata Nexon will be available here for 5.7 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you want to buy an SUV in a low budget, then this company is giving you a chance to buy Tata Nexon at a very affordable price.

Due to the increasing demand for SUV cars in the country, many companies in this segment from Maruti to Tata and Hyundai to Mahindra have launched their long range of SUVs in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Tata Nexon, which is the best selling of its vibration and one of the safest SUV in this country. If you buy Tata Nexon XM 1.2 from the showroom, then you will have to spend up to Rs 8.27 lakh.

But in the offer we are talking about, you can take this car home by buying it at a very low price, today’s offer on Tata Nexon is given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24, which has made this car on its site. But the price has been kept at Rs 5,75,299.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this SUV is of February 2018 and its ownership is first, this SUV has run 47,826 km so far and it is registered in PB-65 RTO office in Punjab.

On buying this Tata Nexon, the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. If you want to take Tata Nexon on loan, then the company is also giving the option of zero down payment loan plan. .

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

After knowing the details of this offer available on Tata Nexon, now know every small detail of the features and specification of this SUV.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of Tata Nexon, it will get electric sunroof, cornering fog lamps, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 8-speaker audio system, auto climate control, three driving modes, rear AC vents, push Features like button start-stop have been given.

Talking about the engine of Tata Nexon SUV, it has a 1499 cc engine, which is available in both petrol and diesel variants.

Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, and this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Tata Nexon, the company claims that this SUV gives mileage of up to 21.5 kmpl.