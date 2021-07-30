5 Things to Do This Weekend
The Bayreuth Festival remains a place of tradition, but the stage that Richard Wagner built for his operas is not opposed to innovation either. As the festival returns to in-person performances this year, parallel digital presentations will once again be accessible on Deutsche Grammophon’s DG Stage streaming platform. For people who can’t travel to Germany, or who are just curious about Wagner, this is a godsend.
This year’s first production stream of “The Flying Dutchman” costs just under 10 euros (about $ 12) and will remain available until 6 p.m. EST on Sunday. The rest of the online festival – focusing on productions from the last few years – will be free.
If you want to see a production that has yet to be released on home video, sign up for streams of the controversial (and insightful) Ring Cycle from director Frank Castorf, shot in 2016. Since Bayreuth does not offer English subtitles, live or online, the recent Penguin Classics translation of Wagner’s epic poem will come in handy. It’s time to grab it before Route 66 from Castorf crosses “Das Rheingold” (available 48 hours from 10am Friday).
SETH COOLING WALLS
Few say summer in New York City feels like live outdoor music – even if experiencing it means simmering in the sun. No matter the weather, count on neo-soul singer Ari Lennox to radiate warmth on Saturday, when she performs in Brooklyn. Let her sing about hot relationships (select “On It”, her song with Jazmine Sullivan, and prepare to blush), the joys of being home alone (“New Apartment”), or missing out on life. ‘money (“Broke”), Lennox songs make everyday life comfortable and sensual.
Lennox is headlining the opening night of Celebrate Brooklyn !, the BRIC’s annual series – now in its 43rd season – which features live music at the Prospect Park Bandshell. She will receive support from rapper and poet Kamauu and R&B singers Adeline and Nesta. Admission to the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), is free and available on a first come, first served basis.
OLIVIA HORN
CHILDREN
Call to young readers
Summer isn’t just about beaches and barbecues. It is also a season to celebrate books, not only for children, but for them as well.
Preschool and Grades 1 to 3 bibliophiles will enjoy the Woke Baby Book Fair, which focuses on titles with social justice themes. On Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., in and around Hearst Plaza at Lincoln Center, this free event features readings by authors including Mahogany L. Browne, the centre’s poet in residence and festival curator. Expect book signings, games, baby movement lessons, and live banjo tunes.
Until August 15, the Morgan Library & Museum is exhibiting 40 accordion-style volumes written by scribes from Grades 3 to 12. The show, “The Morgan Book Project,” stems from an annual program of the same name from which students draw inspiration. medieval and Renaissance illuminated manuscripts from the library. Using traditional materials such as gold leaf and organic pigments, students illustrate their own tales.
This year’s selection includes a magical portal that appears in Hoboken and a fairytale king who identifies his long-lost daughter through a DNA test. You’ll also see a familiar villain: the coronavirus.
LAUREL GRAEBER
Theater
Shakespeare on Wheels
In recent years, the Public Theater Mobile Unit has brought theater to underserved communities, setting up a Shakespearean boutique in prisons, libraries, homeless shelters and community centers with an energetic, low-footprint approach. classics.
After a hiatus brought on by a pandemic, the program is back with what it calls the Summer of Joy, bringing worms to the city’s outdoor plazas. Produced by the public and the National Black Theater, in partnership with the Department of Transportation, these free performances, which are currently scheduled to run until August 29, will take place Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Astor Place in Manhattan, with shows stops in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. (For locations and dates, go to publictheater.org.)
Each show features the stage of the National Black Theater for Healing and Resistance, “Verses @ Work – The Abridged Mix” by Malik Work and “Shakespeare’s Call and Response,” designed and directed by Patricia McGregor. The People’s Bus, a city initiative described as a community center on wheels, will also stop at every stop.
ALEXIS SOLOSKI
Today, dancing has as exciting a life online as it is on stage (in this time of Covid-19, maybe more). 92nd Street Y recognized this development several years ago through the Mobile Dance Film Festival, which returns this weekend for its fourth edition. Three programs include 36 films made by artists from around the world, all shot on mobile devices.
These are not personal videos, like the ones found on TikTok. They are cinematic, immersive and inventively edited, ranging from 30 seconds to over 10 minutes. Samples include Yupei Tang’s sinister and fragmented “Inception”, the brief but evocative “30 Seconds to Fastiv” by Maksym Kotskyi and Elena Mesheryakova and the fascinating and golden “Untold Stories” by Nigerian dancer and choreographer Hermes Chibueze Iyele. An additional list of student work completes the festival, which will host an in-person premiere of these programs on Saturday at Buttenwieser Hall; films will also be available on demand until August 15. Tickets for each program and for access to the stream start at $ 10 and can be purchased at 92y.org/mobiledancefilmfestival.
BRIAN SCHAEFER
