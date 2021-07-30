5 Things to Do This Weekend

The Bayreuth Festival remains a place of tradition, but the stage that Richard Wagner built for his operas is not opposed to innovation either. As the festival returns to in-person performances this year, parallel digital presentations will once again be accessible on Deutsche Grammophon’s DG Stage streaming platform. For people who can’t travel to Germany, or who are just curious about Wagner, this is a godsend.

This year’s first production stream of “The Flying Dutchman” costs just under 10 euros (about $ 12) and will remain available until 6 p.m. EST on Sunday. The rest of the online festival – focusing on productions from the last few years – will be free.

If you want to see a production that has yet to be released on home video, sign up for streams of the controversial (and insightful) Ring Cycle from director Frank Castorf, shot in 2016. Since Bayreuth does not offer English subtitles, live or online, the recent Penguin Classics translation of Wagner’s epic poem will come in handy. It’s time to grab it before Route 66 from Castorf crosses “Das Rheingold” (available 48 hours from 10am Friday).

SETH COOLING WALLS